Crowd Street Taps Industry Veteran Dave Kasouf As Its Newly Minted Chief Private Markets Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new role, backed by Kasouf's extensive experience, will support the firm's efforts to onboard an expanding range of asset managers and strategic collaborators that will broaden access for members and support their self-directed investing experience

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to private market investment opportunities, today announced Dave Kasouf as Crowd Street's Chief Private Markets Officer. In the newly created position, Dave will lead the firm's process for reviewing investment funds and asset managers, as well as manage Crowd Street's strategic collaborations and investor relations efforts. He will also join Crowd Street's Executive Committee.

Many of today's investors are increasingly interested in control and independence, and they are finally able to participate in private markets that have historically been accessed primarily by large institutions and wealth managers. As interest in private markets continues to grow, Crowd Street has recognized the need for an experienced leader who deeply understands the industry and can help provide individual investors with tools and resources to explore private markets on their own terms.

Kasouf's experience will support that need – overseeing the Crowd Street member investment experience, sourcing new investment opportunities through asset managers, providing educational resources from well-established firms, and fostering Crowd Street's external strategic collaborations. All these duties will ultimately support Crowd Street members as they independently make their own private market investment decisions.

In this role, Kasouf will also help maintain the relationship between Crowd Street members and the asset managers that place funds on Crowd Street's platform. He will be a strategic and operational partner to these firms, helping Crowd Street expand its private markets offerings through these collaborations. Kasouf, working with Callan and the internal team, will also oversee the firm's processes for identifying opportunities across alternative asset classes, and most importantly, he will help deliver a quality investment experience for Crowd Street members.

Kasouf brings more than 20 years of experience to Crowd Street. Recently serving as Head of Private Investments for First Citizens Wealth and Head of Private Investments for SVB Private, Kasouf has developed a strong understanding of the private markets. Notably, at First Citizens Wealth, he helped guide the wealth division's $60B AUM, working to align its private markets division with its asset allocation methodology. He was also a member of the founding team and managing director at Caplight Technologies – a private markets data platform – focused on blending technology and finance for the modern investor. Kasouf's experience will help Crowd Street offer a diverse number of private market investment strategies from a variety of asset managers – all while prioritizing education and resources for members of the platform.

“Dave brings a rare combination of vision and execution to Crowd Street. He's spent his career building individual access to private markets in a way that has historically only been available through large institutional channels,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“What sets Dave apart is not just his experience, but his ability to identify trends in private markets and develop strategies to address them. His leadership and experience will support our members as they explore private market investment opportunities.”

Kasouf will expand Crowd Street's fund options across various asset classes, including private credit, private equity, real assets such as infrastructure, and including CRE, secondaries, venture, and more. This menu of options comes on the heels of Crowd Street's newly announced funds from StepStone.

“Throughout my career, I've played a significant role in the development of the private markets and seen firsthand where opportunities exist and what it takes to offer diversification for investors. Today, that historical knowledge becomes increasingly important as individual investors can now take a direct part in the private markets,” said Dave Kasouf, Chief Private Markets Officer of Crowd Street.“I stand firm on a key to a thoughtful approach in private markets is manager selection and long-term investment philosophy, so along with the team at Callan, we will maintain our focus to bring that awareness to our members. In the same vein, it is paramount that we stay connected with our members on the nature of these opportunities through education and encourage asset managers to bring as much transparency as we can directly to them. I'm eager to bring this approach and my experience to our members and support them in taking control of their own financial futures.”

Crowd Street has been increasing its educational content and resources amid the fast-changing private market landscape. Most recently, the company announced a series of educational webinars in collaboration with investment consulting firm Callan, a strategic relationship that Kasouf will oversee in his role. The series provides Crowd Street members with educational content across key private market asset classes and gives access to webinars directly from asset managers. Crowd Street has also introduced a new Education Center to help investors better navigate the private markets, provided major platform enhancements, and announced financial literacy programs in both New York and Pittsburgh.

As part of its commitment to investor education, Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing. These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

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About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

Private market investments involve significant risks, including illiquidity, loss of principal, long holding periods, and limited transparency. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice. All investment decisions are made independently by members. Investments on the platform are available only to accredited investors and are not suitable for all investors. Please review all offering documents carefully before investing.

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