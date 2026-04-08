Calero Launches Calero Connectiq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Orchestration Engine Delivering Automated Intelligence for Technology Expense Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calero, a global leader in Technology Expense Management, today announced the launch of Calero ConnectIQ, an orchestration and automation engine designed to minimize the time between insight and action in expense management across telecom, mobility, SaaS, and Market Data Management (MDM).

As organizations manage increasingly complex ecosystems spanning telecom, mobility, SaaS, and MDM, the challenge is not data, but the ability to solve business problems automatically, consistently, and rapidly without chasing down approvals, tickets, and rogue spreadsheets. Fragmented systems tax every business decision that requires modern information gathering, autonomous workflows, and agentic AI orchestration even as executives expect intelligent automation to deliver faster, cheaper, and more resilient outcomes. Calero ConnectIQ addresses this challenge through real-time and cross-system orchestration to enable system automated policies, governed workflows, and continuous optimization.

From Integration to Execution

Traditional approaches to Technology Expense Management rely on integrations that connect systems but stop short of enabling action. Calero ConnectIQ introduces a new model, one where decisions and actions occur in real time, not after the fact. With Calero ConnectIQ, enterprises can move beyond integration to align workflows, systems, and data across telecom, mobility, SaaS, and MDM.

“The industry has spent years optimizing for visibility, but visibility without action creates delays in delivering business outcomes,” said Eric Martorano, President & CRO of Calero.“Calero ConnectIQ enables organizations to move from knowing what's happening to acting on it immediately across their entire technology estate. We're shifting the focus to what matters most: better business outcomes, achieved faster and with less effort.”

Automated Intelligence in Practice

Calero ConnectIQ is a foundational component of Calero's vision for automated intelligence in expense management, where systems not only identify issues but initiate action automatically.

Built on a modern, event-driven architecture, the platform:



Identifies issues the moment they occur

Automatically initiates action across connected systems

Synchronizes data across vendors, platforms, and financial systems Enables continuous execution throughout the technology lifecycle



“The real challenge in enterprise technology isn't visibility, it's coordination,” added Martorano.“Calero ConnectIQ orchestrates systems, workflows, and vendors so execution happens in real time, not across disconnected tools and processes.”

Closing the Gap Between Insight and Action

By eliminating delays across systems and workflows, Calero ConnectIQ enables IT and finance leaders to:



Act on issues the moment they arise

Accelerate service delivery and onboarding

Automate cross-system workflows and lifecycle events

Reduce manual effort and operational friction Maintain continuous, unified control across telecom, mobility, SaaS, and MDM



To learn more about Calero ConnectIQ or request a demonstration, visit .

About Calero

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Calero is a leading provider of Technology Expense Management, trusted by more than 3,000 customers across 102 countries. Calero's centralized platform spans telecom management, mobility management, SaaS management, and market data management – helping organizations reduce the time between insight and action to improve performance, reduce risk, and optimize technology investments.

Learn more at or follow Calero on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at