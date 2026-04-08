Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: Direct Access To Decision-Makers Within 131+ Operators Across 14 Countries


2026-04-08 10:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia-Pacific MVNO Directory 2026-2027 is crucial for telecom service providers seeking direct access to decision-makers within 131+ operators across 14 countries. It boosts opportunities for partnerships, insights, and business growth, catering to a diverse audience including network enablers and 4G/5G specialists.

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.
Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Asia-Pacific MVNO Directory features 131+ Operators from over 14 countries across the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD PURCHASE

  • Network Enablers
  • Hubbing Partners
  • Interconnection Usage Providers
  • Roaming Partners
  • Handset Manufacturers
  • Infra Service Providers
  • Chipset Providers
  • Core Solutions
  • Digitalisation Experts
  • Consultants
  • 4G/5G Specialists
  • Other Telecom Service Providers
  • VAS Enablers
  • Reconciliation Service Providers
  • MVNOs
  • AI Companies
  • Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED

  • Australia
  • China
  • Fiji
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN08042026004107003653ID1110958029



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search