Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: Direct Access To Decision-Makers Within 131+ Operators Across 14 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia-Pacific MVNO Directory 2026-2027 is crucial for telecom service providers seeking direct access to decision-makers within 131+ operators across 14 countries. It boosts opportunities for partnerships, insights, and business growth, catering to a diverse audience including network enablers and 4G/5G specialists.

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Asia-Pacific MVNO Directory features 131+ Operators from over 14 countries across the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD PURCHASE



Network Enablers

Hubbing Partners

Interconnection Usage Providers

Roaming Partners

Handset Manufacturers

Infra Service Providers

Chipset Providers

Core Solutions

Digitalisation Experts

Consultants

4G/5G Specialists

Other Telecom Service Providers

VAS Enablers

Reconciliation Service Providers

MVNOs

AI Companies Event & Networking Companies

COUNTRIES COVERED



Australia

China

Fiji

Hong Kong

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan Vietnam

For more information about this directory visit

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