Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027: Direct Access To Decision-Makers Within 131+ Operators Across 14 Countries
Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Asia-Pacific MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the region. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.
Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). The latest Asia-Pacific MVNO Directory features 131+ Operators from over 14 countries across the region. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.
Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.
WHO SHOULD PURCHASE
- Network Enablers Hubbing Partners Interconnection Usage Providers Roaming Partners Handset Manufacturers Infra Service Providers Chipset Providers Core Solutions Digitalisation Experts Consultants 4G/5G Specialists Other Telecom Service Providers VAS Enablers Reconciliation Service Providers MVNOs AI Companies Event & Networking Companies
COUNTRIES COVERED
- Australia China Fiji Hong Kong Japan Malaysia New Zealand Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Uzbekistan Vietnam
For more information about this directory visit
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