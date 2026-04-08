Scorbit Launches Real-Money Arcade Tournaments, Turning Pinball And Bar Games Into Cash Prize Competitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature launches as Scorbit expands into more locations nationwide, with daily activity doubling since January

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorbit, the connected gaming platform bringing classic and modern arcade games online, just announced the launch of its real-money tournaments feature, marking a major step forward in transforming physical gameplay into connected, competitive and monetized experiences. The launch comes as the platform continues to expand its footprint and grow its user base.

The new real-money arcade tournaments feature enables players to seamlessly enter competitions or step into live tournaments, compete on demand, and win cash prizes, turning traditionally solo arcade games into always-on, high-stakes experiences. For operators, the platform unlocks new revenue streams and drives repeat engagement by transforming existing machines into dynamic, competitive offerings.

“Arcade games have always been competitive, but they've never been connected in a meaningful way,” said Jay Adelson, co-founder of Scorbit.“Adding tournaments with real-money prizes raises the stakes and gives people a reason to keep coming back.”

The launch comes amid strong platform growth and increasing demand from both players and venues. Since launching in October, Scorbit has grown its user base alongside rapid venue expansion, with strong engagement as users return more often to play and compete. Daily activity has more than doubled since January as venues and players embrace Scorbit's features to enhance the pinball experience and competitive play gains momentum.

Scorbit is now live in 15 locations across California, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Colorado, with plans to expand to more than 30 locations by the end of April.

Operators have flexibility in how tournaments are structured, including setting higher-stakes jackpots or allocating a portion of entry fees to the prize pool. Scorbit also supports digital payments, enabling players and operators to seamlessly send and receive entry fees and winnings through the platform. In addition, players can pay to play physical games using credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay via Scorbit's Tap to Play interface with physical pinball machines.

To launch the feature, Scorbit will roll out tournaments across 13 locations, with $4,000 in total jackpot winnings available. The tournaments will run from April 8 through April 22. Initial tournament locations include:



Capital Pinball Parlor (Sacramento, CA)

Lynn's Arcade: A Pinball Parlor and Can Slangery (Seaside, CA)

Lyons Classic Pinball (Lyons, CO)

RLM Amusements (Grand Rapids, MI)

Minnesota Pinball @ Bucks Mill Brewing (Detroit Lakes, MN)

The Forge (Chaska, MN)

Rullo's (Brooklyn, NY)

Beer Bunker (Portland, OR)

The Zed (Portland, OR)

SuperPlay (Beaverton, OR)

Quarter Bandits Arcade (Spring Hill, TN)

Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall (Crozet, VA)

Reclaim Arcade (Fredericksburg, VA) Loowit Brewing Company (Vancouver, WA)

For more information or to find a Scorbit location near you, visit scorbit.

About Scorbit

Scorbit is a connected gaming platform that enables real-money arcade tournaments by bringing offline games like pinball online through real-time data and mobile integration.

Founded by internet pioneer Jay Adelson (Equinix, Digg) and media and technology veteran Ron Richards, Scorbit bridges generations of gameplay through real-time data integration, community engagement, and modernized features that make classic gaming feel new again. The latest Scorbit update adds a first-of-its-kind competitive layer to arcade and bar gaming, turning classic and modern machines into live, connected contests where players can win real prizes and venues can boost engagement and revenue.

Learn more at.

Media Inquiries:

Taryn Parker

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847-380-037

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at