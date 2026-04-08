Nepal PM Shah Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Ties With Friendly Nations

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, April 8 (IANS) Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday said that the newly-formed government under his leadership is keen to further strengthen Kathmandu's relations with friendly countries based on mutual benefits.

During a collective courtesy meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions from various countries, held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Shah said the new government would like to enhance cooperation in areas such as development, trade, investment, climate action, and people-to-people ties. Since assuming office as Prime Minister on March 27, this was the first time he held a meeting with foreign diplomats.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Secretariat, he also highlighted Nepal's long-stated balanced foreign policy.

"Nepal has been pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. Our external relations are guided by the goal of shared prosperity," Shah said, expressing gratitude to development partners and friendly nations for their continued goodwill and support toward the Himalayan country's development.

Stressing policy continuity, the Prime Minister said the formation of a new government in Nepal does not mean a break from past commitments.

"We are firmly committed to maintaining political stability and ensuring that our policy direction remains stable and predictable," he said. As Shah represents a new leader in Nepal's national politics and a relatively new political party - Rastriya Swatantra Party - questions have been raised about how the new government will conduct its foreign policy.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the government's commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable development. He added that Nepal aims to integrate more effectively into regional and global economic frameworks in line with its national interests.

Highlighting the global context, the Prime Minister underscored the need for peace, noting that ongoing conflicts around the world disproportionately affect ordinary people. "Peace must remain our shared priority," he said, expressing confidence in collective efforts toward that end.

He also emphasised that the safety and welfare of Nepali citizens abroad remain a top priority for the government.