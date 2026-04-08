Sepideh Borzoo

Postdoctoral Fellow, Toronto Metropolitan University

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My research is motivated by my understanding of gender and race as organizing structure of women's work experience which act in conjunction with class and immigration status.

My research spans the areas of immigrant labor, gendered work and organization, intersectional feminism, racialization and embodiment.

I completed my PhD in the Department of Sociology at the University of Calgary.

–present Postdoctoral Fellow, Toronto Metropolitan University

University of Calgary, Sociology

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