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Sepideh Borzoo

Sepideh Borzoo


2026-04-08 10:06:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow, Toronto Metropolitan University
Profile Articles Activity

My research is motivated by my understanding of gender and race as organizing structure of women's work experience which act in conjunction with class and immigration status.
My research spans the areas of immigrant labor, gendered work and organization, intersectional feminism, racialization and embodiment.

I completed my PhD in the Department of Sociology at the University of Calgary.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Fellow, Toronto Metropolitan University
Education
  • University of Calgary, Sociology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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