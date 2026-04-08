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Explosions Shake Iran Refinery Hours After Ceasefire Declared

Explosions Shake Iran Refinery Hours After Ceasefire Declared


2026-04-08 09:29:03
(MENAFN) Explosions have rocked a major oil refinery in southern Iran just hours after Washington and Tehran announced a fragile two-week ceasefire, raising immediate questions about the circumstances and timing of the blasts.

Media reported that several explosions occurred at the refinery facility on Lavan Island in the Gulf on Wednesday. The Lavan refinery, situated in a strategically sensitive stretch of Iranian territory, processes a significant share of the country's crude output.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown, the agency said. No information was provided regarding casualties or the extent of structural damage.

The incident unfolded against a backdrop of acute regional tension. US President Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, after Tehran submitted what he described as a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations. The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended, threatening Iran with "the destruction of an entire civilization" if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal.

Whether Wednesday's blasts are linked to the conflict, an accident, or another cause entirely remains unclear. No party has claimed responsibility, and Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

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