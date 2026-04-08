SOURCING By Informa Returns To New York Fall 2026, Elevating The Fashion Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOURCING by Informa announces its highly anticipated return to New York City this Fall, taking place alongside COTERIE in FASHION by Informa's New York Marketplace at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center September 9-11, 2026. This landmark event will redefine the fashion sourcing experience on the East Coast, creating a stronger, more unified marketplace that connects brands, manufacturers, and suppliers.









As the fashion industry continues to evolve, SOURCING in New York is uniquely positioned to address the dynamic needs of brands and retailers. By bringing FASHION by Informa's events under one roof, this event offers intentional convenience and connection, empowering businesses to rethink their strategies and confidently navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain.

A Unified Vision for Fashion Sourcing

SOURCING in New York will feature a curated selection of exhibitors and contemporary product categories, including apparel, footwear, handbags, accessories, sustainable solutions, athleisure, activewear, and more. This comprehensive approach ensures that attendees have access to innovative solutions tailored to the demands of today's market.

The event's focus on speed to market, sustainability, and full-package solutions highlights SOURCING by Informa's commitment to fostering meaningful connections between Northeast contemporary brands and small-batch suppliers. With low minimum order quantities (MOQs), short lead times, and vertical integration options, SOURCING in New York is designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking agility and efficiency in their supply chain operations.





By adding SOURCING to FASHION by Informa's New York Marketplace, it creates the most complete fashion sourcing experience on the East Coast. The marketplace features over 700 exhibiting brands, attracting thousands of attendees, 75% of which have direct buying power, ensuring a dynamic and impactful event for the fashion industry.

With exhibitors from over 50 countries and regions under one roof, SOURCING in New York provides a global perspective while maintaining a strong focus on the Northeast market. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with buyers from multi-million-dollar brands, including Bloomingdale's, Anthropologie, Shopbop, Printemps, and more, ensuring that the event delivers both inspiration and actionable insights.

"As the fashion industry continues to evolve, SOURCING in New York is committed to being a dynamic platform where creativity meets practicality,” says Pinar van der Vegt, Head of Sales and Events, SOURCING by Informa.“Our goal is to empower brands and retailers with the tools, connections, and insights they need to thrive, and we are excited to bring this event to life for the East Coast community, fostering innovation in one of the world's most influential fashion markets."

Join Us This Fall

SOURCING by Informa invites brands, manufacturers, and suppliers to be part of this transformative event, whether to showcase products, discover new sourcing partners, or gain insights into the future of fashion.

For more information or to inquire about exhibiting, please contact your sales representative or visit .

About SOURCING by Informa

SOURCING gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING by Informa consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit:

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

FASHION by Informa PR

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



