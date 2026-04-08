MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stardust Solar Launches Residential Leasing Platform to Scale Recurring Revenue

April 08, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330), a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting solar installation, training, and energy technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Residential Solar Leasing Platform, a strategic initiative designed to accelerate solar adoption while supporting long-duration recurring revenue streams from distributed solar energy systems.

Global electricity demand is projected to increase substantially over the coming decade, driven by the expanding deployment of artificial intelligence infrastructure, digital technologies, and data centers. Industry forecasts indicate that electricity consumption from data centers alone could more than double by 2030, placing growing pressure on existing power grids and strengthening the case for distributed renewable energy solutions such as residential solar.

Stardust Solar's leasing platform expands access to residential solar while strengthening the Company's participation in the long-term growth of distributed energy assets installed across North America. By reducing upfront installation costs for homeowners, leasing models expand the addressable market for rooftop solar while creating predictable long-term revenue visibility associated with multi-decade solar system lifecycles. The program is expected to empower Stardust Solar's growing franchise network to close more residential solar projects. By providing homeowners with a lower barrier to entry and predictable monthly energy costs, the leasing option enables franchisees to reach a broader customer base while increasing installation activity across their territories. As more systems are deployed, the Company builds a growing base of distributed energy assets capable of generating long-term recurring revenue.

"Residential solar represents a multi-billion-dollar long-term market opportunity across North America, with tens of millions of homes suitable for rooftop solar installations," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "By introducing a leasing model that lowers upfront costs for homeowners, we expect to expand installations across our franchise network while building a growing portfolio of distributed energy assets capable of generating predictable recurring revenue for decades."

The platform introduces a solar equipment leasing structure that allows homeowners to install solar systems with predictable monthly payments and little or no upfront cost. Under the program, customers pay a fixed monthly lease fee while benefiting from on-site solar energy production that can reduce electricity costs and provide long-term energy stability. These lease agreements are secured by long-life solar infrastructure assets and long-term contractual payment structures, supporting predictable revenue streams. Stardust Solar retains ownership of the equipment during the lease period, supporting the Company's strategy of building a growing portfolio of distributed energy assets.

By lowering the upfront cost barrier, leasing significantly expands the pool of homeowners able to adopt solar energy through Stardust Solar's installation network. Under the leasing model, a portion of a household's electricity needs is supplied by solar generation produced directly at the home, reducing reliance on grid electricity. Because solar energy is generated on-site, the cost of producing electricity from rooftop systems is typically lower than retail grid power in most markets. As solar production offsets household electricity consumption, homeowners reduce their monthly utility bills while generating clean energy at their property.

For example, a homeowner currently paying approximately $200 per month for electricity may install a solar system that reduces their utility bill to about $90 per month. With a $95 monthly solar lease payment, the homeowner's total monthly energy cost becomes approximately $185 , creating immediate monthly savings while shifting a portion of household electricity generation to on-site solar energy. As electricity prices rise over time, those savings are expected to increase. Assuming average utility rate growth of 3-4% annually, homeowners could save an estimated $15,000 to $25,000 over the operating life of the solar system , while benefiting from greater long-term energy cost stability.

From an operational perspective, solar leasing supports long-duration revenue visibility , generating predictable recurring cash flows associated with long-term energy production. Leasing also expands the addressable market for residential solar by enabling more homeowners to adopt solar through predictable monthly payments rather than upfront capital investment.

"As the solar market continues to expand, leasing solutions are becoming a key driver of adoption," said Navraj Dosanjh, VP Finance of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "By retaining ownership of solar equipment, we are building a portfolio of long-duration energy assets that generate predictable monthly cash flow. Over time, this positions Stardust Solar to scale recurring revenue while strengthening the balance sheet as more systems are deployed across our network."

Over time, the continued deployment of residential solar systems through the Company's franchise network is expected to build a scalable portfolio of distributed energy assets capable of generating predictable recurring cash flow for decades.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.