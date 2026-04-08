Codasip Announces Strategic Pivot And Divestiture

April 8th, 2026 - Munich, Germany and Bristol, United Kingdom.

Codasip today announced a strategic evolution of its business to focus on the rapidly growing need for cyber-resilient semiconductor architectures and semiconductor System on Chips (SoCs). In conjunction with this change, Codasip is also announcing the divestiture of its low-end RISC-V processor design business to a public US semiconductor company. As part of the divestiture, the acquiring company will also take a broad license to StudioTM, Codasip's processor EDA tool that allows rapid customisation of Codasip processor cores. The transaction is planned to close in a month.

As digital infrastructure enters an era of relentless and sophisticated digital threats, the semiconductor industry is under pressure to place security into the very foundations of computing systems, not just attempt to patch after a cyberattack. Codasip's strategic pivot will not only expand its portfolio of secure processors with CHERI (Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions) for license, but will also deliver a portfolio of CHERI System on Chips (SoCs) and CHERI FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) enabling customers to deploy security-first processors and compute platforms built for cyber-resilience from the architecture out.

“Cyber-resilience has become a strategic requirement for governments, infrastructure operators, and technology providers worldwide,” said Ron Black, Chief Executive Officer of Codasip.“Traditional approaches inefficiently bolt security onto systems after the fact. Our focus is on enabling partners to build security into the fundamental architecture of compute systems from the beginning.”

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About Codasip - Resilient by Design

Codasip is building the foundation of the next era of secure computing. For decades, the semiconductor industry has been driven only by performance, power, and cost. Security was treated as a potential feature - something added after the architecture was defined. That model is breaking - the scale, sophistication, and persistence of modern cyber threats have exposed a fundamental truth: systems cannot be secured after they are built. Security must be intrinsic to the architecture itself. Codasip exists to enable that transformation.