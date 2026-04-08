TRIDO Launches 'The Style' - A Mondrian-Inspired Magnetic Object Designed For Focus, Form And Creative Flow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TRIDO has launched The Style on Kickstarter, a magnetic design object created not for play, but for focus.

Positioned as an executive desk piece rather than a traditional construction set, The Style blends geometric precision with bold, art-led aesthetics inspired by Piet Mondrian. The result is a modular system that feels close to a piece of modern sculpture.

Built from magnetic geometric forms, each element connects seamlessly, allowing users to build and rebuild structures intuitively - no instructions, no prescribed outcomes. Instead, it offers a tactile, hands-on way to reset thinking, work through creative blocks, or simply create moments of quiet concentration during the working day.

Where most desk objects are passive, The Style is deliberately interactive.

Its clean lines and primary colour palette echo the balance and structure of Mondrian's work, encouraging users to explore symmetry, contrast and composition in real time. Whether assembled into a striking display piece or continuously reconfigured throughout the day, it functions as both a visual statement and a mental tool.

At a time when screen fatigue and cognitive overload are increasingly common, The Style taps into a growing demand for physical, mindful interaction - offering a way to engage the hands in order to free the mind.

TRIDO Style is available in different tiers, these include:

The Style 14 – Early Bird £47

The Style 28 – Early Bird £79

The Style 28 + Style 14 – Super Early Bird £110, available for the first 48 hours only.

The Kickstarter launch marks TRIDO's latest step in evolving beyond traditional construction products, positioning its system as a creative medium for adults, one that sits at the intersection of design, mindfulness and productivity.

The Style is available now on Kickstarter.