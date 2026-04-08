Save The Date: 2026 WOD Manufacturing Digitalization Expo (Shanghai) Precision Matching For Intelligent Manufacturing Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a flagship event for manufacturing digitalization and intelligent upgrading, the 2nd WOD Manufacturing Digitalization Expo (Shanghai) (WODMDX) is set to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 3 to 5 June 2026.





Co-hosted by WOD mDX (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and the Digital Economy Institute Limited, WODMDX stands as the world's first professional platform dedicated to full-scenario manufacturing digitalization and intelligent transformation. Anchored by the core theme of“Digital-Intelligent Integration · Win-Win Symbiosis”, the expo focuses on six core manufacturing verticals: electronic & electrical engineering, automotive manufacturing, high-end equipment, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and energy storage. Leveraging the industrial cluster strengths of the Yangtze River Delta, it radiates to key manufacturing hubs across East and South China. WODMDX is projected to attract over 30,000 professional attendees – including corporate decision-makers, digital transformation directors, technical core teams, and procurement professionals – from enterprises pursuing manufacturing digitalization and intelligent upgrading. Alongside more than 400 leading digital and intelligent solution providers, the expo will build a precision matching hub for manufacturing digitalization, addressing critical industry pain points such as customer acquisition challenges, fragmented stakeholder connectivity, and slow project implementation.





Precision Empowerment for Both Supply and Demand: Building a Full-Stack Value-Added Service System

Centered on“customer value”, WODMDX redefines the benchmark for results-driven industrial exhibitions, delivering two-way, full-stack empowerment services for both exhibitors and attendees.

The 2026 WOD Manufacturing Digitalization Expo brings together industry leaders including Siemens Xcelerator and more than ten of its ecosystem partners, ADTTech, Fortinet, SGS, Alps System Integration, Zhejiang Far East Industrial, Shanghai Uspring Tech, Chengdu Shuzhilian, and LangCore Technology. Collectively, they will showcase cutting-edge end-to-end solutions spanning the entire manufacturing digitalization and intelligent transformation value chain. Highlighting AI-native technologies, digital twins, and industrial computer vision as core pillars, the exhibits cover all scenarios of smart manufacturing – including smart factories, industrial AI platforms, intelligent robotics, visual inspection, and supply chain decision-making – enabling full-value-chain digital and intelligent upgrading of production operations. From AI-driven production management systems and no-code industrial AI platforms to high-precision intelligent robotics and AI-powered visual inspection solutions, as well as intelligent supply chain scheduling and industrial cybersecurity systems, these offerings address the pain points of traditional manufacturing across multiple dimensions. They enable intelligent quality control, predictive equipment maintenance, and cross-organizational resource synergy, provide customized digital and intelligent upgrading roadmaps for the six core manufacturing verticals, and drive tangible cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and accelerated transformation for enterprises.





The expo's online platform – the“World of Digitalization” WeChat Mini Program – has amassed over 50,000 high-intent users and captured more than 5,000 targeted procurement demands. Through data intelligence and predictive analytics, it enables precise matching between solution providers' technological strengths and enterprises' procurement requirements. Complemented by dedicated one-on-one procurement concierge services, the platform significantly boosts business opportunity conversion efficiency.

In addition, seven high-value mDX brand events form an integrated matrix of strategic docking, practical empowerment, and business opportunity generation, allowing attendees to access full-scenario digital and intelligent products and solutions in a one-stop experience. Key events include:



WOD Think-Tank · The Bund: Facilitating high-level dialogues between C-suite decision-makers from both the supply and demand sides of digital and intelligent transformation.

mDX Awards: Recognizing benchmark digital and intelligent solutions, and elevating industry recognition of innovative products and solutions through authoritative endorsement.

mDX Transformation Summit: Analyzing implementation pain points across manufacturing sub-sectors and providing replicable digital and intelligent transformation methodologies and roadmaps for vertical industries.

mDX Best Practice Workshop: Delivering hands-on, case-based training to enhance the digital operation capabilities of frontline manufacturing professionals. mDX Supply & Demand Matching Salons: Enabling closed-door, precision docking between enterprise demanders and technology solution providers.





The co-located WOD World Manufacturing Digitalization Conference is a flagship highlight of the expo, positioned to become a global thought leadership hub for manufacturing digitalization. On one hand, the conference covers the full spectrum of digital and intelligent transformation development – from global policy trend interpretation and enterprise top-level digital strategy design, to technological breakthroughs in AI-native systems, digital twins, and industrial embodied intelligence, as well as vertical industry practices in electronics manufacturing, petrochemicals, and automotive equipment, and ecosystem synergy and industrial leadership reshaping across the value chain – fully addressing the diverse transformation needs of manufacturing enterprises. On the other hand, it gathers a lineup of top authoritative speakers, including members of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering (ACATECH), senior executives from leading domestic and international enterprises such as Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Dassault Systèmes, and HollySys, who will share benchmark industry practices and cutting-edge technological insights.





Multi-Dimensional Strengths, Distinct Positioning: Building a Super Hub for Manufacturing Digital and Intelligent Transformation

The core competitiveness of WODMDX stems from three unique strategic advantages:

The 1+10 Full-Scenario Service System: Focusing on the entire lifecycle of digital and intelligent transformation and all levels of enterprise personnel, it precisely solves a series of challenges from strategic planning to on-the-ground implementation.6 Vertical Manufacturing Verticals + 2 Cutting-Edge Technologies: Six vertical industry tracks aggregate specialized manufacturing resources, while two technological engines – AI and industrial embodied intelligence – drive innovation implementation, breaking the barriers of generic industry exhibition displays.Deep Integration of Authoritative Industry Resources: The expo unites numerous industry associations and institutions, including the China Electronics Enterprises Association, Manufacturing Digitalization Global Development Center, Shanghai Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Association, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association, and Suzhou Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Alliance, forming a full-ecosystem support system covering policy guidance, technological innovation, and capital resources.

Seize the First-Mover Advantage, Unlock New Opportunities for Digital and Intelligent Collaboration

Jor Zhou, Founder of the WOD Manufacturing Digitalization World, commented:“WODMDX is far more than a technology showcase – it is a core hub that deeply connects supply and demand and fosters co-creation of industrial value. With our '6+2' strategy as the foundational pillar, we have carefully designed ten multi-dimensional interactive scenarios. These will enable exhibitors to achieve tangible results, such as securing high-intent order leads upon participation, and help enterprise demanders meet their core need for one-stop, efficient sourcing and precision matching. WODMDX is truly a powerful enabler for the high-quality development of the global smart manufacturing industry.”

From 3 to 5 June 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, WODMDX sincerely invites global manufacturing enterprises, technology service providers, and industry institutions to join this digital and intelligent gathering and co-draft a new blueprint for the future of smart manufacturing!

For more information about the expo, please visit the official website:

About WOD mDX (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (formerly Digital Events (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)

WOD mDX is a professional institution specializing in B2B strategic marketing services for enterprises, with a five-core business matrix covering exhibition organization, market research, forum and event management, digital community operation, and investment linkages. Its flagship brand – the World of Digitalization (WOD Manufacturing Digitalization World) – is positioned to promote the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy and unlock the innovation potential of the digital industry.

Adhering to a customer-centric organizational philosophy, the company builds its organizational capabilities and service systems around the full-chain logic of“insight customer needs → deliver customer value → enhance customer experience”. It provides enterprises with full-stack B2B marketing solutions covering brand promotion, credibility building, sales lead generation, and global market expansion.

Company: WOD World of Digitalization

Contact Person: Jane SHI

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Telephone: 0086 21 52988828



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