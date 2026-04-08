EXL Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
The company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT the following day, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company's operational and financial results.
To listen to video live webcast or to participate in the call, please register here. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.
About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquarters in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .
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Andrew Thut
Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
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