Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets Saudi Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Media Corporation Chairman HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two sides discussed media cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to support and develop it. They also exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.