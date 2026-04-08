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Strait of Hormuz Ship Attack Kills Three Thai Sailors
(MENAFN) Three missing crew members from a Thai vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month have been confirmed dead, delivering a grim conclusion to a weeks-long search and rescue effort in one of the world's most strategically critical waterways.
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow made the somber announcement on Wednesday, as reported by Thai outlet Khaosod, ending lingering uncertainty over the fate of the sailors who vanished following the assault.
The vessel, identified as the Mayuree Naree, was struck near its stern on March 11 while navigating waters off Oman, a period marked by sharply escalating tensions throughout the broader region. The attack forced 20 crew members to abandon ship, leaping into open waters before being located and rescued by Oman's naval forces.
Thailand's Foreign Ministry had previously disclosed that human remains were recovered aboard the stricken ship during a second, more thorough search operation — a development that foreshadowed Wednesday's devastating confirmation and deepened concerns over maritime security along the critical Hormuz corridor.
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow made the somber announcement on Wednesday, as reported by Thai outlet Khaosod, ending lingering uncertainty over the fate of the sailors who vanished following the assault.
The vessel, identified as the Mayuree Naree, was struck near its stern on March 11 while navigating waters off Oman, a period marked by sharply escalating tensions throughout the broader region. The attack forced 20 crew members to abandon ship, leaping into open waters before being located and rescued by Oman's naval forces.
Thailand's Foreign Ministry had previously disclosed that human remains were recovered aboard the stricken ship during a second, more thorough search operation — a development that foreshadowed Wednesday's devastating confirmation and deepened concerns over maritime security along the critical Hormuz corridor.
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