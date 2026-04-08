Libertas Funding Names Trey Fogg Senior Managing Director, Southeast Commercial Private Credit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Fogg, a 25-year commercial banking veteran, joins as Senior Managing Director and Group Head of Southeast Commercial Private Credit. He will build and lead a dedicated origination team across Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, and South Florida to deliver strategic capital to established small and mid-market enterprises.

"Private credit demand in the Southeast is accelerating, and we intend to take advantage of that momentum. Trey brings the market insight and execution necessary to capture this opportunity and scale our presence rapidly”, said John Paradisi, Chief Executive Officer of Libertas Funding.

Private credit has grown into a $1.7 trillion global asset class, according to Preqin, Ltd., with direct lending to established businesses driving much of that expansion. The Southeast accounted for nearly 40% of new U.S. business formations in 2024 and represents one of the largest opportunities in that market.

Fogg most recently served as SVP and Middle Market Team Leader at Fifth Third Bank. He previously held senior roles at PNC Bank, RBC Bank, and BBVA Compass across Florida and the Southeast.

"Business executives are making data-driven decisions faster than ever. These companies need strategic capital that can be deployed with institutional discipline and entrepreneurial speed.” said Fogg.

Fogg holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington and Lee University. He currently serves as board member of the Risk Management Association's South Florida Chapter and recently served as Board Chair of Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

About Libertas Funding

Where Capital Fuels Ambition. Libertas Funding provides private credit to established small and mid-market enterprises from its own balance sheet. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas partners with banks, accounting firms, and financial advisors to deliver flexible growth capital, acquisition and bridge financing, revolving credit facilities, structured term financing, and working capital solutions. Libertas has funded more than $5 billion since 2016. Every deal is backed by institutional-grade underwriting and certainty of execution. Learn more at libertasfunding.