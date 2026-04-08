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Italy Warns Iranian Civilians Must Not Suffer from Leaders’ Actions
(MENAFN) Italy on Tuesday cautioned that Iranian civilians "cannot and must not pay the price for their rulers' wrongdoings," expressing concern over the potential for further escalation in the Middle East.
The statement from the Italian government followed US President Donald Trump’s earlier warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for a ceasefire with Iran approached.
Officials in Rome said they are “continuing to follow very closely developments in the Middle East crisis and the risk of further military escalation, which could involve all of Iran’s territory, with no distinction between strategic, military, and civilian targets.”
Italy reaffirmed “its firm and resolute condemnation of the Tehran regime’s destabilizing conduct,” highlighting “missile attacks threatening the security of Gulf nations” and “repeated acts of intimidation aimed at compromising freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for the global economy.”
The government also pointed to “systematic and brutal internal repression of its own people.”
At the same time, officials emphasized the importance of separating the actions of Iran’s leadership from the fate of its population, stating: “However, it is crucial to draw a clear distinction between the responsibilities of a regime and the fate of millions of ordinary citizens.”
The statement from the Italian government followed US President Donald Trump’s earlier warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline for a ceasefire with Iran approached.
Officials in Rome said they are “continuing to follow very closely developments in the Middle East crisis and the risk of further military escalation, which could involve all of Iran’s territory, with no distinction between strategic, military, and civilian targets.”
Italy reaffirmed “its firm and resolute condemnation of the Tehran regime’s destabilizing conduct,” highlighting “missile attacks threatening the security of Gulf nations” and “repeated acts of intimidation aimed at compromising freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for the global economy.”
The government also pointed to “systematic and brutal internal repression of its own people.”
At the same time, officials emphasized the importance of separating the actions of Iran’s leadership from the fate of its population, stating: “However, it is crucial to draw a clear distinction between the responsibilities of a regime and the fate of millions of ordinary citizens.”
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