Inside Kriti Sanon's ₹78 Crore Bandra Penthouse As Cocktail 2 Song Set For Release (PHOTOS)
As Cocktail 2 gears up for its first song release today, Kriti Sanon is back in the spotlight-not just for films, but for her ultra-luxurious ₹78 crore sea-facing penthouse in Mumbai's Bandra. Check out her house here
Long before today's buzz around Cocktail 2, Kriti made headlines last year with a power move in real estate-buying a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai's elite Pali Hill locality.
Spread across 6,636 sq ft, the home sits on the 14th and 15th floors of a premium under-construction project by Supreme Universal. What sets it apart is not just the sweeping Arabian Sea views but also a sprawling 1,209 sq ft private terrace-rare even by Mumbai's luxury standards.
The property, registered at a transaction value exceeding ₹84 crore, translates to roughly ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft-placing it among the city's most premium suburban deals. Kriti co-purchased the home with her mother, underlining its personal significance.
Kriti's purchase wasn't just about luxury-it was also a financially savvy move. Thanks to Maharashtra's policy offering concessions to female buyers, she benefited from a reduced stamp duty rate, paying significantly less than the standard 5%.
The deal includes six exclusive parking spaces-an underrated but highly valuable asset in Mumbai-and full rights to the terrace. The total stamp duty alone came to nearly ₹3.91 crore, reflecting the scale of the investment.
Interestingly, this wasn't her only recent real estate move. She had earlier invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, part of a premium development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha-signaling a clear long-term strategy in high-value properties.
ALSO READ: Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's Stunning Mumbai Home Ahead of Cocktail 2 Song Release (PHOTOS)
Today, the spotlight shifts back to Kriti the actor. The first song of Cocktail 2, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release-marking the beginning of what could be another major project in her career.
While she currently resides in a rented luxury apartment in Andheri with her sister Nupur, the Bandra penthouse signals a transition-both in lifestyle and stature. As her film graph rises, so does her presence in Mumbai's ultra-luxury real estate circuit.
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