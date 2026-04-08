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Armenia’s FM, EU’s Kallas Hold Phone Talks on Ties
(MENAFN) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held talks Tuesday with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, reaffirming both sides' commitment to advancing their bilateral strategic partnership and translating high-level diplomacy into concrete, measurable outcomes.
The two officials reviewed preparations for upcoming high-level visits and events, while also exchanging assessments of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and exploring potential diplomatic pathways toward a resolution.
The call comes against a backdrop of mounting tension over Armenia's accelerating pivot toward Brussels. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in early April, signaled that Moscow harbored no objections to Yerevan deepening ties with the EU — but drew a firm line, stressing that Armenia could not simultaneously hold membership in both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU.
The stakes sharpened further when Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan raised the prospect of a dramatic geopolitical break, warning that Yerevan would withdraw from both the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the EAEU if Russia moved to raise natural gas prices for Armenia.
He tempered the warning, however, adding: "But I don't think it will come to that, as I know that a very good and effective conversation took place between the heads of state."
The remarks highlight the delicate balancing act Yerevan faces as it navigates deepening European integration without triggering a definitive rupture with Moscow.
The two officials reviewed preparations for upcoming high-level visits and events, while also exchanging assessments of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and exploring potential diplomatic pathways toward a resolution.
The call comes against a backdrop of mounting tension over Armenia's accelerating pivot toward Brussels. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin in early April, signaled that Moscow harbored no objections to Yerevan deepening ties with the EU — but drew a firm line, stressing that Armenia could not simultaneously hold membership in both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU.
The stakes sharpened further when Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan raised the prospect of a dramatic geopolitical break, warning that Yerevan would withdraw from both the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the EAEU if Russia moved to raise natural gas prices for Armenia.
He tempered the warning, however, adding: "But I don't think it will come to that, as I know that a very good and effective conversation took place between the heads of state."
The remarks highlight the delicate balancing act Yerevan faces as it navigates deepening European integration without triggering a definitive rupture with Moscow.
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