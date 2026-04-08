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Welllinkchips Expands North American Operations To Support Electronics Manufacturers Facing Component Shortages
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Well Link Chips Group Co., Limited (Welllinkchips ), an independent global distributor of electronic components, today announced its growing presence in the North American market, bringing a proven solution to procurement engineers and supply chain managers struggling with component shortages, obsolete parts, and extended lead times.
With a product catalog exceeding 500,000 active SKUs, a 7,000-square-meter stocking warehouse, and a customer base of more than 50,000 businesses globally, Welllinkchips has established itself as a go-to source for components that traditional distributors cannot supply.
Solving the "Can't Find the Part" Problem
The global semiconductor supply chain has experienced significant disruption over the past several years, with lead times for critical components stretching from weeks to over a year. Procurement teams at electronics manufacturers, OEMs, and contract manufacturers routinely find themselves unable to source essential ICs through franchised channels - forcing costly production delays or redesigns.
Welllinkchips was built specifically for this problem.
"When a part is discontinued, when lead times stretch to 52 weeks, or when an OEM needs 10,000 units of a chip that's been out of production for five years - that's exactly when customers call us. Our entire operation is designed around finding what other distributors can't."
- Amy, Sales Director, Welllinkchips
North American Market Expansion
As electronics manufacturing and design activity continues to grow across North America - particularly in the automotive, industrial controls, medical devices, and consumer electronics sectors - the demand for reliable independent distribution has never been higher.
Welllinkchips serves North American customers with:
500,000+ stocked SKUs across all major semiconductor categories, including microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog, and RF devices
100% authenticity guarantee - all components are sourced directly from authorized channels with full traceability documentation
Same-day RFQ response - a dedicated team provides quotes within hours, not days
BOM fulfillment service - customers can submit entire Bills of Materials for one-stop sourcing
Quality Control: The Core Differentiator
In an industry where counterfeit components are a recognized risk, Welllinkchips has built quality control into every transaction.
Every shipment undergoes a multi-stage inspection process covering visual verification, packaging authenticity, date code validation, and electrical functionality testing for high-value parts. The company's quality control team and infrastructure are specifically designed to detect the kinds of counterfeits and remanufactured components that have caused costly failures on production lines worldwide.
"The independent distributor market has a reputation problem because of a small number of bad actors. We've invested heavily in quality systems because our customers are building real products - medical equipment, industrial controllers, automotive systems - where a counterfeit chip isn't just a financial loss. It's a liability."
- Amy, Sales Director, Welllinkchips
By the Numbers
MetricFigure
Active SKUs in inventory500,000+
Global customers served50,000+
Warehouse footprint7,000 m2
Daily orders processed500+
Manufacturer partnerships: Texas Instruments, ST, Infineon, NXP, Microchip, Intel, AMD, Xilinx, Micron, onsemi, and more
About Welllinkchips
Well Link Chips Group Co., Limited is an independent global distributor of electronic components headquartered in Hong Kong. The company specializes in hard-to-find, obsolete, and long-lead-time semiconductors and electronic components, serving manufacturers, OEMs, EMS providers, and design engineers worldwide. Welllinkchips operates a 7,000-square-meter stocking facility and maintains an active inventory of over 500,000 SKUs spanning microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog devices, RF components, passives, and more. For procurement inquiries, RFQ submissions, or BOM fulfillment requests, visit or contact....
With a product catalog exceeding 500,000 active SKUs, a 7,000-square-meter stocking warehouse, and a customer base of more than 50,000 businesses globally, Welllinkchips has established itself as a go-to source for components that traditional distributors cannot supply.
Solving the "Can't Find the Part" Problem
The global semiconductor supply chain has experienced significant disruption over the past several years, with lead times for critical components stretching from weeks to over a year. Procurement teams at electronics manufacturers, OEMs, and contract manufacturers routinely find themselves unable to source essential ICs through franchised channels - forcing costly production delays or redesigns.
Welllinkchips was built specifically for this problem.
"When a part is discontinued, when lead times stretch to 52 weeks, or when an OEM needs 10,000 units of a chip that's been out of production for five years - that's exactly when customers call us. Our entire operation is designed around finding what other distributors can't."
- Amy, Sales Director, Welllinkchips
North American Market Expansion
As electronics manufacturing and design activity continues to grow across North America - particularly in the automotive, industrial controls, medical devices, and consumer electronics sectors - the demand for reliable independent distribution has never been higher.
Welllinkchips serves North American customers with:
500,000+ stocked SKUs across all major semiconductor categories, including microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog, and RF devices
100% authenticity guarantee - all components are sourced directly from authorized channels with full traceability documentation
Same-day RFQ response - a dedicated team provides quotes within hours, not days
BOM fulfillment service - customers can submit entire Bills of Materials for one-stop sourcing
Quality Control: The Core Differentiator
In an industry where counterfeit components are a recognized risk, Welllinkchips has built quality control into every transaction.
Every shipment undergoes a multi-stage inspection process covering visual verification, packaging authenticity, date code validation, and electrical functionality testing for high-value parts. The company's quality control team and infrastructure are specifically designed to detect the kinds of counterfeits and remanufactured components that have caused costly failures on production lines worldwide.
"The independent distributor market has a reputation problem because of a small number of bad actors. We've invested heavily in quality systems because our customers are building real products - medical equipment, industrial controllers, automotive systems - where a counterfeit chip isn't just a financial loss. It's a liability."
- Amy, Sales Director, Welllinkchips
By the Numbers
MetricFigure
Active SKUs in inventory500,000+
Global customers served50,000+
Warehouse footprint7,000 m2
Daily orders processed500+
Manufacturer partnerships: Texas Instruments, ST, Infineon, NXP, Microchip, Intel, AMD, Xilinx, Micron, onsemi, and more
About Welllinkchips
Well Link Chips Group Co., Limited is an independent global distributor of electronic components headquartered in Hong Kong. The company specializes in hard-to-find, obsolete, and long-lead-time semiconductors and electronic components, serving manufacturers, OEMs, EMS providers, and design engineers worldwide. Welllinkchips operates a 7,000-square-meter stocking facility and maintains an active inventory of over 500,000 SKUs spanning microcontrollers, FPGAs, memory, power management, analog devices, RF components, passives, and more. For procurement inquiries, RFQ submissions, or BOM fulfillment requests, visit or contact....
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