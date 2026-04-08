Hammer Launches 'Hammer AI Works': A Unified Ecosystem To Bridge The Gap Between AI Ambition And Real-World Execution

Basingstoke, UK 8th April 2026 – Hammer today announces the launch of Hammer AI Works, a strategic programme designed to help organisations and partners successfully navigate the complexity of artificial intelligence, unlocking real business value through a unified, end-to-end ecosystem.

Despite the hype, the path to AI ROI is littered with 'Proof of Concept' graveyards. Organisations are struggling with fragmented data, a massive skills gap, and infrastructure complexity. Hammer AI Works is the antidote to this fragmentation

A Complete AI Ecosystem, Built for Delivery

AI Works brings together a collaborative community of vendors, resellers, integrators, AI consultants, and ISVs, aligning the technologies and expertise required to deliver successful AI outcomes.

The programme is designed to remove complexity and fragmentation, connect the right partners and capabilities, and enable true end-to-end AI delivery across the ecosystem.

At the centre of the initiative is the Hammer AI Works Portal - a dedicated partner and community hub that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing, and opportunity development across the full AI landscape.

Delivering Real Value Across the AI Journey

Hammer AI Works goes beyond traditional distribution models by offering a comprehensive enablement framework, equipping partners with everything required to succeed in AI.

This includes:

Dedicated AI specialists across alliances, sales, and technical advisory Pre-sales solution architects to support solution design and opportunity development A network of data science and AI consultants Access to vertically aligned ISVs for industry-specific use cases Integration and deployment support via the Hammer Integration Centre Networking and infrastructure expertise to underpin AI environments

Adam Blackwell, Director of AI, Server, and Advanced Technology at Hammer, said:

“AI has moved from a 'nice-to-have' to a strategic imperative, yet the complexity of the landscape remains a significant barrier. With Hammer AI Works, we aren't just distributing technology; we are providing the roadmap and the engine. Our new Laboratory and ecosystem of specialists allow our partners to stop experimenting in isolation and start delivering production-ready solutions at scale.”

Through the Hammer AI Works Laboratory, partners can:

Run live demonstrations and proof-of-concepts Validate AI use cases and architectures Engage customers with practical, guided experiences Build confidence in solution design and delivery

The Hammer AI Works Laboratory serves as the program's engine room, a high-performance environment where partners can move beyond slides and spreadsheets to validate architectures and run live 'battle-tests' of AI use cases before full-scale deployment.

Together, these capabilities ensure partners can confidently guide customers through every stage of their AI journey, transforming ideas into scalable, production-ready solutions.

Industry Expertise and Ecosystem Strength

Hammer AI Works is further strengthened through collaboration with leading AI consultancies and specialists, bringing deep expertise across data science, AI development, and industry-specific solutions.

These partnerships enable organisations to access proven capabilities across strategy, architecture, implementation, and optimisation, ensuring AI initiatives are not only innovative, but also deliver tangible business outcomes.

By combining community, capability, and commercial enablement, the programme removes traditional barriers and provides organisations with:

Strategic Advisory: Dedicated specialists bridging the gap between sales and technical execution. The Hammer AI Works Portal: A central nervous system for the community to share intelligence and develop opportunities. The Laboratory: A sandbox for live PoCs, reducing the risk of architectural failure. End-to-End Integration: Direct access to the Hammer Integration Centre for hardware and networking optimisation.

To join the ecosystem or book a session in the laboratory, visit

About Hammer Distribution

Hammer Distribution is an enterprise-focused value-added distributor empowering partners all over Europe with best-in-class infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data solutions. Through deep technical expertise and a partner-first approach, Hammer helps the channel design, deliver, and support modern solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact – Karen Cheslett – ChilliBob PR Ltd – [email protected]



