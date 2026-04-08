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Russia Vetoes UN Strait of Hormuz Draft, Offers China-Backed Alternative
(MENAFN) Russia blocked a Bahraini-led draft resolution at the UN Security Council on Tuesday concerning the Strait of Hormuz China.
Vassily Nebenzia cast Russia’s vote against the draft, which was brought forward by Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. He claimed the sponsors had gone “much further” than acceptable, presenting a fundamentally flawed and dangerous approach to regional tensions.
“Essentially, nearly each paragraph of the draft that they proposed abounded with unbalanced, inaccurate, and confrontational elements,” Nebenzia said, calling it a one-sided framing that placed sole responsibility for regional instability on Iran, while ignoring “the US and Israel's illegal attacks targeting Iranian soil.”
He further criticized the resolution for disregarding geography, noting that a significant portion of the Strait lies within Iran’s territorial waters. Nebenzia emphasized that the draft could “generate a dangerous precedent for international law, for the International Law of the Sea, for any international efforts at peace, as well as for the authority of the Security Council.”
Vassily Nebenzia cast Russia’s vote against the draft, which was brought forward by Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. He claimed the sponsors had gone “much further” than acceptable, presenting a fundamentally flawed and dangerous approach to regional tensions.
“Essentially, nearly each paragraph of the draft that they proposed abounded with unbalanced, inaccurate, and confrontational elements,” Nebenzia said, calling it a one-sided framing that placed sole responsibility for regional instability on Iran, while ignoring “the US and Israel's illegal attacks targeting Iranian soil.”
He further criticized the resolution for disregarding geography, noting that a significant portion of the Strait lies within Iran’s territorial waters. Nebenzia emphasized that the draft could “generate a dangerous precedent for international law, for the International Law of the Sea, for any international efforts at peace, as well as for the authority of the Security Council.”
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