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UN Voices Concern Over Threats to Iranian Society After Trump Warning
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Tuesday voiced serious concern over threats targeting Iranian society, following warnings from US President Donald Trump that a "whole civilization" could be destroyed.
“The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is deeply troubled by statements suggesting that entire civilian populations or civilizations may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He stressed that no military objective can justify the “deliberate infliction of suffering on civilians” or the destruction of a nation’s infrastructure.
The remarks follow a post on Trump’s platform, Truth Social, in which he declared: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” setting a deadline of 8 pm ET Tuesday (0000GMT Wednesday) and threatening to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and a deal accepted.
The UN called for an immediate return to dialogue, announcing that Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is traveling to the region to strengthen diplomatic efforts. Guterres also highlighted the humanitarian impact, warning that when the Strait of Hormuz is “strangled,” the world’s most vulnerable populations bear the cost.
Tensions in the region have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched a military offensive against Iran, according to reports.
“The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is deeply troubled by statements suggesting that entire civilian populations or civilizations may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He stressed that no military objective can justify the “deliberate infliction of suffering on civilians” or the destruction of a nation’s infrastructure.
The remarks follow a post on Trump’s platform, Truth Social, in which he declared: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” setting a deadline of 8 pm ET Tuesday (0000GMT Wednesday) and threatening to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and a deal accepted.
The UN called for an immediate return to dialogue, announcing that Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is traveling to the region to strengthen diplomatic efforts. Guterres also highlighted the humanitarian impact, warning that when the Strait of Hormuz is “strangled,” the world’s most vulnerable populations bear the cost.
Tensions in the region have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched a military offensive against Iran, according to reports.
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