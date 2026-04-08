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HMH Diabetic Buy Back Pioneers Medical Supply Resale To Slash Healthcare Waste - Launches Regulated Diabetic Supplies Buy Back Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HMH Diabetic Buy Back, led by CEO Osman Kareem, today announced the official launch of its regulated diabetic supplies buy back program - a resale solution designed to drastically reduce healthcare waste while making diabetes management affordable. The company provides a legal, transparent channel for the diabetic supplies buy back and resale of unopened, unexpired test strips, lancets, and continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sensors.
With over 37 million Americans living with diabetes, the U.S. healthcare system discards an estimated $2.4 billion in sealed, unused diabetic supplies annually. HMH's diabetic supplies buy back solution directly addresses this crisis by allowing patients, caregivers, and clinics to recoup value from surplus inventory while providing buyers with products at 40–60?low retail prices.
“Our diabetic supplies buy back program is not just about recycling - it's about restoring dignity and access,” said Osman Kareem, CEO of HMH Diabetic Buy Back.“Every month, thousands of sealed diabetic supplies are thrown away while uninsured patients ration their testing. We have built a compliant, auditable diabetic supplies buy back model that turns waste into wellness.”
How the HMH Diabetic Supplies Buy Back Program Works
The HMH platform operates through a three-step, compliance-first process:
Since a soft launch in Q3 2025, HMH's diabetic supplies buy back program has redirected over 180,000 individual supply units from potential disposal, serving more than 4,200 patients across 26 states.
Safety and Compliance at the Core
CEO Osman Kareem emphasized that HMH's diabetic supplies buy back model operates strictly within FDA guidelines and the Prescription Drug Marketing Act (PDMA). Unlike informal online marketplaces, HMH rejects any product with compromised packaging or less than six months of remaining shelf life.
“The gray market has created legitimate fears about counterfeit products. Our diabetic supplies buy back program is the anti-gray market - fully auditable, transparent, and safe,” Kareem added.
Environmental and Economic Impact
By scaling the diabetic supplies buy back model nationwide, HMH estimates it can prevent over 15,000 tons of medical plastic and electronic waste annually. Simultaneously, patients save an average of $78 per month on diabetic supplies - reducing the burden of out-of-pocket costs that leads 1 in 4 diabetics to skip or delay testing.
Future Expansion
By Q4 2026, HMH plans to expand beyond diabetic supplies buy back into other high-waste categories, including CPAP masks, surgical dressings, and ostomy supplies - all following the same verified resale model.
About HMH Diabetic Buy Back
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, HMH Diabetic Buy Back is a healthcare sustainability company focused on reducing medical waste through compliant resale solutions. Led by CEO Osman Kareem, the company operates a regulated diabetic supplies buy back and resale marketplace, lowering patient out-of-pocket costs while diverting medical waste from landfills.
With over 37 million Americans living with diabetes, the U.S. healthcare system discards an estimated $2.4 billion in sealed, unused diabetic supplies annually. HMH's diabetic supplies buy back solution directly addresses this crisis by allowing patients, caregivers, and clinics to recoup value from surplus inventory while providing buyers with products at 40–60?low retail prices.
“Our diabetic supplies buy back program is not just about recycling - it's about restoring dignity and access,” said Osman Kareem, CEO of HMH Diabetic Buy Back.“Every month, thousands of sealed diabetic supplies are thrown away while uninsured patients ration their testing. We have built a compliant, auditable diabetic supplies buy back model that turns waste into wellness.”
How the HMH Diabetic Supplies Buy Back Program Works
The HMH platform operates through a three-step, compliance-first process:
- Initiate a Diabetic Supplies Buy Back Request – Sellers submit product lot numbers and expiration dates via HMH's secure portal. Approved items receive an instant quote.
Professional Verification – Returned supplies undergo automated and manual inspection for seal integrity, packaging condition, and remaining shelf life.
Compliant Resale – Verified supplies are sold to patients with valid prescriptions or licensed healthcare entities, ensuring full regulatory alignment.
Since a soft launch in Q3 2025, HMH's diabetic supplies buy back program has redirected over 180,000 individual supply units from potential disposal, serving more than 4,200 patients across 26 states.
Safety and Compliance at the Core
CEO Osman Kareem emphasized that HMH's diabetic supplies buy back model operates strictly within FDA guidelines and the Prescription Drug Marketing Act (PDMA). Unlike informal online marketplaces, HMH rejects any product with compromised packaging or less than six months of remaining shelf life.
“The gray market has created legitimate fears about counterfeit products. Our diabetic supplies buy back program is the anti-gray market - fully auditable, transparent, and safe,” Kareem added.
Environmental and Economic Impact
By scaling the diabetic supplies buy back model nationwide, HMH estimates it can prevent over 15,000 tons of medical plastic and electronic waste annually. Simultaneously, patients save an average of $78 per month on diabetic supplies - reducing the burden of out-of-pocket costs that leads 1 in 4 diabetics to skip or delay testing.
Future Expansion
By Q4 2026, HMH plans to expand beyond diabetic supplies buy back into other high-waste categories, including CPAP masks, surgical dressings, and ostomy supplies - all following the same verified resale model.
About HMH Diabetic Buy Back
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, HMH Diabetic Buy Back is a healthcare sustainability company focused on reducing medical waste through compliant resale solutions. Led by CEO Osman Kareem, the company operates a regulated diabetic supplies buy back and resale marketplace, lowering patient out-of-pocket costs while diverting medical waste from landfills.
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