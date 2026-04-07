Souq Waqif Holds Steady As Conflict Reshapes Travel Patterns

The souq, in a way, has become more local, less driven by global tourism and more by community presence

Despite ongoing regional tensions that have disrupted travel flows across parts of the Middle East, Souq Waqif continues to draw residents and visitors, offering a sense of familiarity, culture and calm in the heart of the capital.

The historic marketplace remains busy, even as the type of visitors changes. Fewer international tourists are arriving, but more residents and regional visitors are filling the walkways, helping the souq maintain its steady pace.

On a typical evening, warm lanterns cast a soft glow across the narrow alleys, where families and tourists stroll past rows of restaurants and traditional shops. Against the illuminated backdrop of the Fanar Islamic Cultural Centre, cafés extend into the pathways, and the scent of spices lingers in the air. Vendors quietly arrange displays of dates, textiles and handicrafts, maintaining a routine that has defined the souq for generations.

At a fruit stall where trays of jujubes and citrus fruits are stacked in neat, colourful mounds, a vendor pauses briefly between customers. He notes that tourist numbers have declined in recent weeks, but adds that overall footfall remains steady. According to him, the souq continues to operate by adjusting to changing circumstances, with local residents and nearby visitors helping sustain business.

Restored and revitalised over the past two decades, the marketplace has evolved into both a cultural landmark and a commercial hub, blending traditional architecture with modern leisure. Even as regional uncertainty affects travel routes and visitor numbers, it continues to serve as a social anchor for Doha.

“It feels safe, and it feels alive. We were planning to travel in March, but since the conflict started, we decided to stay and explore places here instead. Everything is open, and you can feel normal life continuing,” said

Maria M, a Filipino expatriate visiting the souq with her family.

Other residents like Mohamed, a Doha-based engineer, sitting with friends at an outdoor café, echo similar sentiments:“We come here more often now. Instead of travelling, we spend our weekends in the city. The souq gives you everything: food, atmosphere, a bit of tradition. It's relaxing.”





The historic marketplace remains busy, even as the type of visitors changes. PICTURES: Joey Aguilar

Indian expatriate Rushab, meanwhile, said the change in crowd dynamics has made the experience more enjoyable.“It's less crowded than peak tourist season, which is nice. You can actually walk around comfortably, talk to shopkeepers, and take your time,” he said.

Shop owners report a similar pattern. A souvenir seller arranging items outside his store said business has slowed compared to previous months but remains consistent. Weekends, he added, continue to attract more buyers, driven largely by residents.

“There are fewer tourists, yes, but weekends are still busy. Residents are coming more often now. Families, groups of friends, they are spending more time here,” he pointed out.

The shift is visible across the souq. Dining areas remain active, though less packed than during peak travel periods. Conversations feel more relaxed, and visitors stay longer, exploring side alleys and smaller shops that are often overlooked when crowds are heavier.

Historically, the souq served as a trading hub for Bedouins and merchants exchanging goods ranging from spices to livestock. Its architecture reflects that legacy. Thick mud-plastered walls, exposed wooden beams and shaded walkways were designed for endurance, providing shelter and comfort in a challenging climate.

That sense of continuity is still evident today. The souq's design echoes a time when traders gathered here despite uncertainty, relying on the marketplace as a place of connection and commerce. Many visitors can be seen taking photographs, waiters call out to passing diners, and shopkeepers adjust their displays in anticipation of the next customer.

For many in Doha, the souq has become more than a destination, it is a routine.

“It's part of our weekly life. No matter what's happening outside, you come here and things feel normal,” said Ahmed, a long-time resident.