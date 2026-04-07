Bitcoin Wallets Hold 4.37M BTC As On-Chain Activity Turns Bullish

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Fresh on-chain data indicates Bitcoin may be carving out a new phase of supply dynamics, with long-term holders expanding their wallets and fewer coins circulating on exchanges. By early April 2026, the total amount held by accumulating cohorts surpassed 4.37 million BTC, reflecting a sustained shift of supply into HODL-oriented addresses even as the price hovered below previous all-time highs.

The pattern coincides with a notable uptick in network activity and a stubborn drawdown in active short-term participation, painting a nuanced picture for traders and investors alike as the market contends with shifting liquidity and potential price implications.

Accumulating cohorts now hold about 4.37 million BTC as of April 7, with long-term wallets continuing to absorb supply into Q2 2026. Retail-investor accumulation added roughly 857,000 BTC, while accumulating-pattern wallets expanded by about 1.29 million BTC-both contributing to the broader growth in long-term holdings. Exchange inflows have cooled markedly, averaging roughly 300,000 to 350,000 BTC-far below the 1.2–1.5 million BTC ranges seen during prior expansion phases in 2023–2024. The Bitcoin network activity index climbed to about 3,600, up from 3,320 on March 22, moving above its 365-day moving average for the first time since December 2024 and entering a bull-phase classification for the first time since April 2025. Active-address momentum slumped to -0.25 on April 6, the lowest reading since 2018, suggesting diminished short-term participation and a market dominated by long-term holders.

Key takeawaysLong-term wallets expand holdings, reshaping liquidity

According to CryptoQuant data, the cohorts that accumulate BTC in regular, capped-out flows have continued to grow in the first quarter of 2026. The total BTC held by these accumulating cohorts reached 4.37 million BTC as of April 7, a substantial rise from the 2 million BTC level observed in early 2024. This acceleration points to a deliberate shift of BTC away from liquid markets into long-term storage or strategic accumulation pockets.

Breaking down the composition, retail-investor-linked accumulation addresses added about 857,000 BTC, while accumulating-pattern wallets-defined as entities that steadily add BTC at recurring intervals with minimal outflows-expanded by roughly 1.29 million BTC. Collectively, these movements illustrate a persistent absorption of supply by patient holders, even as the price lingered below the $70,000 mark through Q1 2026.

By contrast, inflows from centralized exchanges and highly active addresses have cooled. In 2023–2024, inflows during expansion phases often exceeded 1.2–1.5 million BTC. In the latest period, inflows have averaged around 300,000–350,000 BTC, signaling a meaningful shift in how coins move between on-chain activity and exchange wallets.

Network activity metrics corroborate the macro shift

The CryptoQuant Bitcoin network activity index rose to about 3,600, up from 3,320 on March 22, underscoring a broad rebound in on-chain usage signals. The index, which aggregates transaction counts and network throughput, pushed above its 365-day moving average-the first time since December 2024 that it crossed that threshold and the first appearance in a“bull-phase” classification since April 2025.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's active addresses momentum slipped to -0.25 on April 6-the lowest level since 2018. The metric tracks the rate of change in active addresses, with negative readings indicating waning user participation. CryptoQuant notes that the low activity levels echo a period in 2024 that preceded a roughly 35% price correction, suggesting the market may be experiencing a period of consolidation or a longer-term rebalancing rather than immediate selling pressure.

Analysts have interpreted the data as signaling a market increasingly driven by long-term holders rather than short-term participants or“tourists.” Gaah, a CryptoQuant analyst cited in the data notes that the pattern reflects a sector where long-term accumulation dominates network activity, potentially reducing near-term sell pressure even as on-chain usage fluctuates.

Implications for investors: what changes, and what remains uncertain

The divergence between rising long-term holdings and cooling exchange inflows presents a nuanced risk-reward picture. If the trend toward accumulating wallets persists, liquidity available for rapid selling could tighten, potentially supporting a floor for BTC during periods of price hesitation. Historically, large pockets of long-term holding have coincided with periods of price resilience during broader market uncertainty.

However, the current combination of rising on-chain activity and thinning short-term participation warrants a careful read of price dynamics. While the data suggest that the market is gradually shifting away from high-frequency turnover, the actual price trajectory will still depend on macro factors, sentiment, and the pace of new adoption or regulatory developments. The latest readings imply a potential for renewed price stability or gradual upside, contingent on continued supply absorption and sustained on-chain engagement.

For market watchers, the next few quarters will be telling. Will long-term wallets continue the inflow that's reshaping the liquid BTC supply, and will the lower frequency of exchange inflows translate into firmer price support? How new regulatory or macro developments influence retail participation and exchange flows remains an open question, even as the on-chain metrics point toward a more durable, holder-led regime.

Looking ahead, readers should monitor whether accumulation momentum maintains its pace into Q2 and beyond, and whether the network activity index can sustain its newly regained footing above the 365-day average. If the long-term holder community continues to swell while on-chain usage remains constructive, Bitcoin could see a gradual decoupling from the most frenetic short-term trading cycles-an outcome that would carry meaningful implications for both traders and long-term investors.

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