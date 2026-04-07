Motawi Tileworks Launches“Second Studio,” A New Line Of Employee-Designed Tiles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Motawi Tileworks, the Ann Arbor-based maker of handcrafted ceramic art tile, is introducing Second Studio, a new line of employee-designed tiles that expands the company's design tradition and reflects its commitment to the Small Giants philosophy-building a company that strives to be great, not huge.

Ann Arbor, MI, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motawi Tileworks, the Ann Arbor-based maker of handcrafted ceramic art tile, is introducing Second Studio, a new line of employee-designed tiles that expands the company's design tradition and reflects its commitment to the Small Giants philosophy-building a company that strives to be great, not huge.









The first release in the series, Jellyfish, was designed by Motawi artist Ronan Sampson and selected from more than 60 entries in an internal art competition. The 4x8 tile features a spiraling, flowing composition that captures the delicate tension of its subject-both graceful and quietly electric with motion-and can be installed in any orientation.





Second Studio marks the first time in the company's 30+ year history that Motawi will release a series of designs not created by founder and artistic director Nawal Motawi, but by the artists who make the tiles every day-those pressing clay, glazing basins, and firing kilns across the studio. New designs in the line will be released quarterly.





The initiative grew out of employee interest in participating more directly in the design process. Entries were reviewed by a panel of judges and then opened to company-wide voting across Motawi Tileworks and its sister company and clay supplier, Rovin Ceramics.

For Motawi, the program represents both a creative expansion and a long-term investment in the company's future.

“I'm not going anywhere, but I'm not going to be around forever,” said Nawal Motawi.“The company needs to be able to move forward with different aesthetic stewardship someday. Second Studio is a way of including more people in that process so that the eventual hand-off becomes a natural progression. Most of the tilemaking staff has artistic backgrounds, so it's natural for them to have design ideas. I hope our public loves them even more than mine.”





The connection between making and designing is central to the Second Studio concept. As Motawi artist Alexis Ellison, whose design will be released next, explains,“Spending so much time glazing changes the way you draw-you start thinking in the language of the tile.”

Ellison's tile, currently in development, will be the second release in the series.





Karen Kromrei, General Manager of Motawi Tileworks, led the organization of the competition.“We talk a lot about ownership here-not just of tasks, but of the work itself,” Kromrei said.“This competition let people see their creative fingerprints on the future of the line. When the voting opened up, you could feel the energy. Everyone had a favorite.”

Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks produces handcrafted ceramic tile inspired by Art Nouveau, Arts and Crafts, and Midcentury Modern design. Each tile is made using the centuries-old Cuenca technique, with glazes applied by hand to create distinctive, dimensional surfaces.

The first Second Studio tile, Jellyfish, is currently available for sale on Motawi's website and in its Gallery. To view the collection, visit:



More information about Motawi Tileworks is available at:



Media Contact:

Greg Anderson

Marketing Coordinator

Motawi Tileworks

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CONTACT: Name: Gregory Anderson Email:... Job Title: Marketing and Communications