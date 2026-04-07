Split Capital Winds Down As Founder Joins Plasma Stablecoin Startup

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Split Capital, the digital asset hedge fund founded by investor Zaheer Ebtikar, is winding down after a profitable run, with Ebtikar revealing in an X post that the firm delivered more than 100% returns and was profitable in both 2024 and 2025. He attributed the decision to wind down to a belief that the crypto market has shifted away from the hedge-fund strategies the firm once pursued.

Ebtikar said the hedge fund model“did not make sense for crypto, in perpetuity,” signaling a broader re-evaluation among venture-like capital approaches in a sector that has matured since its earlier, more momentum-driven phases. The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of crypto hedge funds, which have faced tougher market conditions in the wake of the 2022 downturn, according to industry coverage.

Split Capital will shut down after a period of profitability, reporting over 100% returns across 2024 and 2025. Zaheer Ebtikar is transitioning to a leadership role at Plasma, a stablecoin-focused startup backed by notable investors, including Peter Thiel and Tether's Paolo Ardoino. Plasma aims to build infrastructure for stablecoin settlement and broader global financial access; the company raised $24 million in February of the previous year. The move illustrates a broader shift in crypto funding-from traditional hedge-fund structures toward capitalizing on infrastructure and foundational technology that underpins practical crypto and fiat interoperability. Industry context suggests hedge funds have faced structural headwinds as market dynamics evolve, underscoring evolving investor preferences for durable, value-driven opportunities.

Key takeawaysSplit Capital's winding down and Ebtikar's rationale

In outlining the decision, Ebtikar framed Split Capital's trajectory as part of a larger evolution within crypto markets. He described his early years in the space as“PvP button-clicking”-a reference to traders attempting to capitalize on momentum and narrative-driven surges. After nearly a decade, he argues, the market's incentives have shifted.“The industry no longer rewards traders chasing momentum; it has matured into a space where the only real question is 'What does the future look like and where is the value?'” he said.

He acknowledged that some observers were correct to question the sustainability of funds modeled after traditional hedge funds in a rapidly changing crypto landscape. The decision to wind down, he suggested, reflects a conviction narrowing toward a smaller set of founders and verticals that he believes will shape the next phase of the industry.

Plasma's stablecoin infrastructure ambitions and Ebtikar's new role

The move to Plasma follows a close, ongoing collaboration with its founding team throughout 2024 and 2025. Plasma positions itself as a builder of infrastructure for stablecoin settlement and broader access to global finance, touting a mission to unlock more efficient, widely accessible digital settlement rails. The company previously disclosed that it raised $24 million in February of the prior year from notable backers, including Framework Ventures, Bitfinex, Peter Thiel, and Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether.

As Plasma's chief strategy officer, Ebtikar will shepherd partnerships, growth initiatives, and go-to-market efforts, while also engaging with investors and policymakers ahead of the rollout of Plasma One and ongoing ecosystem expansion. In his view, the crypto sector is entering a new phase defined less by speculative trading and more by the creation of foundational financial infrastructure that can operate at a global scale.

“The last dance of crypto's old era and the hope and deep belief that our work at Plasma can get us to a new golden age for our space,” Ebtikar said, framing his move as part of a broader industry shift toward sustainable, value-oriented development rather than perpetual momentum plays.

Industry backdrop: pressure on crypto hedge funds and a pivot toward infrastructure

The crosscurrents in the hedge-fund portion of crypto were underscored by industry coverage noting a tougher operating environment for crypto-centric funds in the wake of the latest market stresses. While some managers have argued that high correlation and liquidity constraints have muted alpha opportunities, others are recalibrating toward ventures that build durable protocols, settlement capabilities, and on-ramps to mainstream finance. In this context, Split Capital's wind-down and Plasma's expanded focus on infrastructure can be read as a signal of where capital is increasingly flowing: toward platforms and rails that enable broader participation in a crypto-enabled financial system, rather than toward boutique trading strategies alone.

The ecosystem's evolution seems to be accompanied by a shift in how firms measure value. Where once a top-tier hedge fund might have boasted performance metrics across aggressive bid-ask dynamics, the current landscape emphasizes sustainable, long-horizon development-particularly in areas like stablecoins, on-chain settlement, and cross-border access to digital finance. This transition aligns with a growing consensus that crypto's real utility will emerge from interoperable infrastructure and governance-enabled platforms that can scale beyond speculative narratives.

As Plasma moves to scale its platform and expand its network of partners and policymakers, observers will be watching closely how the company's roadmap intersects with evolving regulatory expectations and the broader push to bring stablecoins into more robust, widely accessible financial rails. The pairing of a wind-down with a strategic shift toward infrastructure underscores the industry's ongoing maturation-and the ways in which seasoned investors are recalibrating to a landscape where building durable capabilities may ultimately offer more enduring value than chasing short-term momentum.

At the same time, Split Capital's leadership has signaled that its decision does not diminish the potential for strong performance in crypto strategies, but rather reflects a belief that capital should be deployed to areas with enduring impact. The firm's reported profitability in 2024 and 2025, coupled with a strategic pivot to Plasma, illustrates how investors are balancing track records with a forward-looking assessment of where value is likely to emerge in a transforming market.

The evolution also raises questions about what investors should monitor next. Key indicators include Plasma's progress toward its planned platform deployments, the pace of ecosystem expansion, and how the regulatory landscape shapes the feasibility and profitability of stablecoin-based settlement infrastructures. For participants across the crypto spectrum-traders, builders, and institutional backers-the next chapters will hinge on whether the infrastructure-centric approach can meet demand for speed, security, and cross-border accessibility in a growing digital-finance economy.

Readers should watch Plasma's rollout cadence, strategic partnerships, and any statements from the funding community about the roadmap for Plasma One. As the sector tests new models of value creation, the tension between traditional hedge-fund structures and infrastructure-led growth will likely continue to inform where capital flows next and which ventures prove resilient in a maturing market.

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