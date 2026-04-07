Chile Backs Argentina On Falklands As South Atlantic Oil Dispute Escalates

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Chilean President José Antonio Kast formally endorsed Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Falklands/Malvinas, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands during his first state visit to Buenos Aires on April 6

- The endorsement came four days after Milei warned he would deploy“all necessary diplomatic measures” against Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum's Sea Lion oil project - a field estimated to hold up to 1.7 billion barrels

- Milei announced that 10% of fiscal revenue from privatizations will fund military equipment purchases - signaling a harder posture on the South Atlantic than any Argentine president since the 1982 war

Kast's Falklands endorsement and Milei's oil-field warning are converging into the most assertive South Atlantic posture from Buenos Aires in decades. The question is whether diplomatic escalation can translate into leverage over a $4 billion offshore development the UK considers settled.

Chile's President Kast backed Argentina's Falklands sovereignty claim in a joint communiqué issued at the Casa Rosada on April 6, following his first state visit to Buenos Aires. The statement reaffirmed Chile's support for Argentina's“legitimate sovereignty rights” over the archipelagos and called on Buenos Aires and London to resume negotiations for a“peaceful and definitive solution” in line with United Nations resolutions. Milei thanked Kast for what he called Chile's“traditional support” on the Malvinas question. The visit followed the Chilean diplomatic tradition of choosing Argentina as a new president's first international destination.

The Oil Escalation

The Kast endorsement lands in the middle of a live dispute over offshore oil. On April 2 - the 44th anniversary of the Falklands War - Milei delivered his sharpest warning yet against foreign energy firms operating in waters around the islands. The target is the Sea Lion project, a field in the North Falklands Basin estimated to contain up to 1.7 billion barrels of oil. UK-based Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum announced a final investment decision in late 2025, with production expected to peak by 2028.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry had already protested the Sea Lion decision, arguing that any unilateral exploration in disputed territory violates UN resolutions. Milei escalated this at Plaza San Martín, saying Argentina would“respond with all necessary diplomatic measures to protect its rights and defend its interests.” He also announced that 10% of fiscal revenue from the privatization program would be allocated to purchasing weapons and military equipment - the most concrete defense spending pledge of his presidency. The combination of oil-field warnings and rearmament signals marks a harder posture than any Argentine government has struck since the war itself.

What Kast's Support Changes

Chilean support for Argentina's Falklands claim is technically longstanding - it dates to the solidarity between South American nations on territorial integrity questions. But the warmth of Kast's endorsement contrasts sharply with the tepid posture under his predecessor. Under Gabriel Boric, Chile maintained formal support but invested no diplomatic energy in the issue, and Santiago's relationship with Buenos Aires was openly strained by ideological differences. The Milei-Kast axis reframes the Falklands question as part of a broader right-wing alignment in the Southern Cone - one that includes mining and energy integration, security cooperation, and a shared posture toward Washington.

The same state visit produced movement on another bilateral issue. Kast pressed Milei on the extradition of Galvarino Apablaza, a former Chilean guerrilla accused of masterminding the 1991 assassination of right-wing senator Jaime Guzmán. Milei signed the extradition order on March 11, but when authorities raided Apablaza's home in the Buenos Aires suburb of Moreno last week, the fugitive had already fled. Kast urged any Argentine with information to come forward, calling the case non-negotiable.

The Sea Lion Calculus

For investors tracking the dispute, the key question is whether Argentina can actually obstruct the Sea Lion development. The UK government considers the Falkland Islands a self-governing British Overseas Territory, backed by a 2013 referendum in which 99.8% of eligible voters chose to remain British. London has consistently stated it will only discuss sovereignty if the islanders wish to do so. Argentina rejects the referendum as illegitimate, arguing that the population was implanted and that UN resolutions classify the dispute as a colonial question.

The practical tools available to Buenos Aires are limited but not negligible. Argentina can impose legal penalties on companies operating in the disputed waters - a strategy employed under Cristina Fernández de Kirchner that deterred some investors. It can pressure third-party service providers and shipping routes. And it can mobilize regional diplomatic support, which is precisely what Kast's endorsement represents. Whether this amounts to enough friction to alter Rockhopper and Navitas's cost-benefit analysis depends on the oil price. At $110 Brent, the economics of a 1.7-billion-barrel field are almost impossible to derail with diplomatic pressure alone. At $60, the calculus would be different.

The Contradictions in Milei's Position

Milei's Falklands posture carries a distinctive contradiction. He is the first Argentine president to openly admire Margaret Thatcher - the leader who ordered the military recapture of the islands in 1982 - and keeps her photograph in his Casa Rosada office. His April 2 speech simultaneously reaffirmed the sovereignty claim and implied the islanders should“vote with their feet,” suggesting self-determination language that Argentina has historically rejected. Former Malvinas secretary Guillermo Carmona accused Milei of“legitimising the decision of the islanders” in a way no previous president had done.

In December 2025, Milei told The Telegraph he expected to visit the UK in mid-2026 and had opened talks on lifting arms purchase restrictions imposed after the war - a claim London denied. Vice President Victoria Villarruel, who held a rival ceremony in Ushuaia on April 2, took a harder line, calling for“continental policies” to protect South Atlantic resources and denouncing what she called a“de-Malvinization campaign.” The Milei-Villarruel split is playing out in real time on the sovereignty question, with the vice president positioning herself as the nationalist conscience of the administration while the president balances economic pragmatism with diplomatic theater.

For the broader Argentina investment landscape, the Falklands escalation is unlikely to disrupt the Vaca Muerta investment wave or the RIGI framework. But it adds a variable to the UK-Argentina diplomatic relationship at a moment when Milei is simultaneously seeking British arms cooperation and threatening British-backed oil firms. Kast's endorsement gives Milei regional cover for the harder posture. Whether that cover translates into leverage over Sea Lion remains to be seen.