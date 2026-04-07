Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Size To Reach USD 3.13 Billion By 2031 Driven By Expanding Gene Therapy Research

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the viral vector production (research-use) market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the viral vector production (research-use) market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.46 billion in 2026, reaching USD 3.13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the rising reliance on viral vectors in preclinical and early-stage clinical research across multiple therapeutic areas.

The increasing number of gene therapy pipelines, with thousands of ongoing research programs, is a major factor shaping the viral vector production (research-use) market growth. Academic institutes, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research-use viral vectors to support innovation.

Key Trends in the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market

Rising Demand from Gene and Cell Therapy Research

One of the most important viral vector production (research-use) market trends is the increasing demand from gene and cell therapy research programs. Viral vectors are essential tools for delivering genetic material into cells, making them critical for early-stage research. As more therapies enter preclinical and clinical development, the demand for research-grade vectors continues to rise.

Expansion of Contract Manufacturing Capabilities

Another key trend in the viral vector production (research-use) market forecast is the rapid expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations. These service providers are scaling up facilities and offering integrated solutions that include vector design, production, purification, and testing. This shift allows research organizations to focus on innovation while outsourcing complex manufacturing tasks.

Adoption of Integrated and Automated Production Systems

Automation and integrated production platforms are becoming more common across the viral vector production (research-use) industry. Closed systems and automated processes help reduce contamination risks and improve consistency. In addition, digital tools such as modeling and simulation are being used to optimize production workflows and improve efficiency.

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Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Segmentation

By Vector Type

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Adenoviral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Other Vector Types

By Application

Cell & Gene Therapy Research

Vaccine Studies

Oncolytic Virus Research

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academic Centers & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players in the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market

The viral vector production (research-use) market share is influenced by a mix of established global companies and specialized service providers. Market participants are focusing on expanding their capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships, and technology integration.

Leading Companies

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Charles River Laboratories

Conclusion

The viral vector production (research-use) market forecast remains positive as demand from gene therapy and vaccine research continues to expand. The growing number of research programs and increasing collaboration between academic institutions and industry players are expected to sustain market momentum.

At the same time, improvements in manufacturing technologies and the expansion of contract manufacturing services are helping to address existing challenges. While issues such as production complexity and raw material constraints persist, ongoing investments in innovation are expected to improve efficiency and scalability.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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