Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Size To Reach USD 3.13 Billion By 2031 Driven By Expanding Gene Therapy Research
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the viral vector production (research-use) market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections
Introduction
According to Mordor Intelligence, the viral vector production (research-use) market size was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.46 billion in 2026, reaching USD 3.13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period. This growth reflects the rising reliance on viral vectors in preclinical and early-stage clinical research across multiple therapeutic areas.
The increasing number of gene therapy pipelines, with thousands of ongoing research programs, is a major factor shaping the viral vector production (research-use) market growth. Academic institutes, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in research-use viral vectors to support innovation.
Key Trends in the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market
Rising Demand from Gene and Cell Therapy Research
One of the most important viral vector production (research-use) market trends is the increasing demand from gene and cell therapy research programs. Viral vectors are essential tools for delivering genetic material into cells, making them critical for early-stage research. As more therapies enter preclinical and clinical development, the demand for research-grade vectors continues to rise.
Expansion of Contract Manufacturing Capabilities
Another key trend in the viral vector production (research-use) market forecast is the rapid expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations. These service providers are scaling up facilities and offering integrated solutions that include vector design, production, purification, and testing. This shift allows research organizations to focus on innovation while outsourcing complex manufacturing tasks.
Adoption of Integrated and Automated Production Systems
Automation and integrated production platforms are becoming more common across the viral vector production (research-use) industry. Closed systems and automated processes help reduce contamination risks and improve consistency. In addition, digital tools such as modeling and simulation are being used to optimize production workflows and improve efficiency.
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Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Segmentation
By Vector Type
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)
Adenoviral Vectors
Lentiviral Vectors
Retroviral Vectors
Other Vector Types
By Application
Cell & Gene Therapy Research
Vaccine Studies
Oncolytic Virus Research
Other Applications
By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
Academic Centers & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players in the Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market
The viral vector production (research-use) market share is influenced by a mix of established global companies and specialized service providers. Market participants are focusing on expanding their capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships, and technology integration.
Leading Companies
Merck KGaA
Lonza
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Charles River Laboratories
Conclusion
The viral vector production (research-use) market forecast remains positive as demand from gene therapy and vaccine research continues to expand. The growing number of research programs and increasing collaboration between academic institutions and industry players are expected to sustain market momentum.
At the same time, improvements in manufacturing technologies and the expansion of contract manufacturing services are helping to address existing challenges. While issues such as production complexity and raw material constraints persist, ongoing investments in innovation are expected to improve efficiency and scalability.
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