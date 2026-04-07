Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 20+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Report

Clostridium Difficile Infections Overview

Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) is a Gram-positive, spore-forming, anaerobic bacillus, which is widely distributed in the intestinal tract of humans and animals and in the environment. In the last decade, the frequency and severity of C. difficile infection has been increasing worldwide to become one of the most common hospital-acquired infections. Transmission of this pathogen occurs by the fecal-oral route and the most important risk factors include antibiotic therapy, old age, and hospital or nursing home stay. C. difficile colonizes in the large intestine of humans. Healthy adults with adequate immune response become asymptomatic carriers of the disease. Neonates also have a high rate of asymptomatic carrier rate, owing to a lack of intestinal receptors for C. difficile. The use of antibiotics alters the microbial flora of the large intestine, rendering it susceptible to infection by C. difficile, and the transmission of the disease occurs through the fecal-oral route.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Emerging Drugs Profile

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences

VE303 is a potential first-in-class live biotherapeutic product candidate being developed by Vedanta Biosciences to prevent recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). It consists of a rationally-designed, defined bacterial consortium of 8 strains of clonal human commensal bacteria selected for their ability to provide colonization resistance to C. difficile. VE303 is administered orally in capsules and is produced under CGMP conditions from pure, clonal bacterial cell banks, yielding a standardized drug product. In a Phase II study, high-dose VE303 met its primary endpoint of preventing CDI recurrence at eight weeks in patients at high risk of recurrence. VE303 was generally well-tolerated in the study. Vedanta is currently enrolling patients into a pivotal Phase III registrational study called RESTORATiVE303 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VE303 for the prevention of recurrent CD.

Ibezapolstat: Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Ibezapolstat (formerly named ACX-362E) is our lead antibiotic candidate. Ibezapolstat is a first-in-class of a new class of Pol IIIC inhibitors which is in clinical development to treat C. difficile infections or CDI. In June 2018, ibezapolstat was designated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of patients with CDI and will be eligible to benefit from the incentives for the development of new antibiotics established under the Generating New Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act. In January 2019, FDA granted Fast Track designation to ibezapolstat for the treatment of patients with CDI. The CDC has designated C. difficile as an urgent threat highlighting the need for new antibiotics to treat CDI. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Clostridium Difficile Infections.

The Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Clostridium Difficile Infections with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Clostridium Difficile Infections market

Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Adiso Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company S.L., Crestone, MGB Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Deinove, Biovertis AG, Lumen Bioscience, ImmuniMed, Deinove and others.

Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Clostridium Difficile Infections Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Adiso Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company S.L., Crestone, MGB Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Deinove, Biovertis AG, Lumen Bioscience, ImmuniMed, Deinove and others.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Pipeline Therapies such as VE303, Ibezapolstat, Vancomycin, SER-109, RBX2660, MK-6072, MK-3415A, Fidaxomicin and others.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Clostridium Difficile Infections: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Clostridium Difficile Infections– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. VE303: Vedanta Biosciences

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. Ibezapolstat: Acurx Pharmaceuticals

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Drug name: Company name

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

16. Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

17. Drug name: Company name

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report.....

19. Inactive Products

20. Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Companies

21. Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Products

22. Clostridium Difficile Infections- Unmet Needs

23. Clostridium Difficile Infections- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Clostridium Difficile Infections- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Clostridium Difficile Infections Analyst Views

26. Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Companies

27. Appendix

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