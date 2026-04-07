4,000 Dubai Brokers Attend The Richmond District Unveiling By Mira Developments And John Richmond

Published: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 5:17 PM

Mira Developments has unveiled Richmond District, a new branded residential development in Al Furjan and the area's first fully integrated master plan, created in collaboration with John Richmond.

Located next to Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Richmond District brings together five residential towers, one office tower, and a shared podium designed around water, wellness, and everyday convenience.

The project was officially introduced on April 2 during a large-scale Grand Unveiling event attended by more than 4,000 guests. The main celebration took place at Baoli Dubai, with a simultaneous live broadcast hosted at African Queen, connecting audiences across both venues. Among the notable attendees was Mena Marano, CEO of John Richmond.

The development translates John Richmond's visual language into the built environment through tailored lines, a rock-inspired attitude, and confident detailing. Studios and apartments are shaped by the brand's unmistakable aesthetic, extending it beyond fashion into a fully realised residential concept.

A key architectural feature is its adaptive mashrabiya system of windows and shutters - a contemporary interpretation of a traditional design element that allows residents to control light, privacy, and airflow while enhancing comfort and reducing heat.

Timur Mamaikhanov, co-founder and CEO of Mira Developments, said:“What makes Richmond District stand out is the way connectivity, architecture, and brand identity come together in one place. Its location next to Discovery Gardens Metro Station gives residents direct access to the city, while the mashrabiya feature gives the project a visual character that feels entirely new for Al Furjan. Together with John Richmond's aesthetic, it sets a new architectural tone for the area.”

Omar Gull, managing director of Mira Developments, added:“We saw an overwhelming response to Richmond District. We expected around 2,000 guests, but more than 4,000 joined us. We had to host two separate presentations across different venues to accommodate everyone. At one point, it even caused traffic in the area. But more than anything, it reflects the resilience of Dubai's real estate market and the clear demand for high-quality, branded developments.”

With Richmond District, Mira Developments expands its portfolio of branded, design-led developments across the Middle East and Europe, while the scale and energy of the Grand Unveiling event reflect a market moving with confidence. Even against a backdrop of recent regional tensions, the evening carried a clear sense of continuity - a reminder that Dubai's real estate sector remains active, composed, and firmly forward-looking.

The architectural design was developed by Marco Casamonti of Archea Associati in close collaboration with John Richmond. As Richmond recalls,“From the moment we met, there was an immediate connection. Marco understands my work and translated my style through his own design.”

The amenity offering includes Technogym-equipped fitness areas for ladies and gents, an outdoor sports area, and a yoga space. At ground level, cafés and retail outlets are integrated into the development, while services such as valet parking, concierge support, cleaning, and room service reinforce its hospitality-led character.

Al Furjan offers a more established residential setting than many newer parts of Dubai, with schools, parks, and everyday infrastructure already in place. At the same time, it remains highly connected, with Dubai Marina around eight minutes away, Palm Jumeirah approximately 10 minutes, Downtown Dubai under 20 minutes, and Al Maktoum International Airport roughly 20 minutes by car.