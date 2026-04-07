Ooredoo Wins 'Rawda' Award

Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 is recognised as a leading community initiative with sustainable impact

Ooredoo has been awarded the“Rawda” Award for Excellence in Social Work, marking a national achievement that reflects its strong commitment to creating positive and sustainable social impact through meaningful initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote inclusion, participation, and social responsibility.

This recognition comes as part of the inaugural edition of the“Rawda” Award for Excellence in Social Work, held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and organised by the

Ministry of Social Development and Family to honour the most impactful and distinguished social initiatives in the country.

The“Rawda” Award is considered the first national award in the field of social work in Qatar.

It was established under Amiri Decree No. (16) of 2025 to serve as an institutional framework for recognising the most impactful and sustainable social initiatives, across five main categories: individuals, families, non-profit organisations, the private sector, and media.

The award falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, in partnership with the Social and Sport Contribution Fund.

Ooredoo's win recognises the impact of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, which has grown into one of Qatar's leading community-driven sporting initiatives.

Over the years, it has evolved into an event that brings together sport, health, inclusion, and community engagement, creating a meaningful and lasting impact.

The marathon's impact extends beyond sport, creating broader social and community value by supporting local charities, promoting a culture of volunteering, and fostering national partnerships.

More than 2,800 individuals from various national entities contributed to organising the event, including the Ministry of Interior, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Qatar Athletics Federation, reflecting strong collaboration across institutions in service of the community.

Ooredoo chief executive Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani said in a press statement:“We take pride in this national recognition, which reflects Ooredoo's ongoing commitment to launching initiatives that make a real difference in the community.”

“This achievement would not have been possible without the continued support of Ooredoo Group's Board of Directors, represented by our chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, and the members of the company's Board of Directors,” he said.

“The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has become more than just a sporting event; it is a fully integrated community sports event that promotes health, celebrates inclusion, and strengthens social connection, aligned with our vision of empowering individuals and communities while creating sustainable, positive impact,” Sheikh Ali added.