UNESCO Grants Emergency Protection To Lebanese Heritage Sites Amid Escalating Risks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a rare emergency move, UNESCO has granted provisional enhanced protection to 39 cultural sites across Lebanon, as concerns mount over the growing risks posed to the country's heritage.

The decision, announced following an extraordinary session held on April 1, places the sites under the highest level of international legal protection against attack or military use. Adopted under the 1954 Hague Convention, the measure also includes more than $100,000 in emergency assistance to support safeguarding efforts on the ground. Any violation of these protections could constitute a serious breach of international law and potentially trigger criminal responsibility.

The move comes as cultural sites across Lebanon face increasing exposure to nearby strikes, raising concerns among specialists about both immediate and long-term damage.

UNESCO has already confirmed damage to the historic city of Tyre, one of Lebanon's most significant archaeological sites, following nearby bombardment. An Israeli strike landed just meters from the Al-Bass archaeological complex, causing material damage within the site. Lebanese Minister of Culture Ghassan Salamé condemned the incident, stating that no military or security presence had been identified within archaeological zones.

While the newly granted status is intended to deter attacks and reinforce legal safeguards, experts warn that the risks extend far beyond direct targeting.

Even without a direct hit, proximity to explosions can have serious consequences for ancient structures. Shockwaves generated by nearby strikes can trigger ground vibrations strong enough to weaken masonry, destabilise columns and gradually compromise entire sites.

Lebanese archaeologist Nelly Aboud cautions that such damage is often not immediately visible, as repeated blasts can create micro-fractures that accumulate over time and lead to eventual collapse. Even massive stone constructions, such as those in Baalbek, remain vulnerable to this form of gradual structural fatigue.

In addition to vibration-related damage, debris and shrapnel pose further threats to archaeological integrity. Carved reliefs, inscriptions and mosaics can be irreversibly damaged, while exposed layers risk long-term degradation. Much of this impact may only be fully assessed after the fact, using specialised monitoring and remote analysis techniques.

At the same time, ongoing instability is limiting the presence of conservation teams on the ground, slowing emergency interventions and increasing the risk of looting and illegal excavations.

Despite the legal weight of UNESCO's decision, its practical impact remains uncertain. International protection mechanisms rely largely on compliance, and their ability to prevent damage in active conflict zones is often limited. Rather than providing immediate physical protection, such frameworks primarily serve to document violations, support future legal claims and mobilise international pressure.