Frieze Taps Art Basel Veteran Frank Lasry As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frieze Names Frank Lasry as Chief Operating Officer Amid Global Expansion

Frieze has appointed Frank Lasry as its new chief operating officer, with the role set to begin in June. He will report directly to Frieze CEO Simon Fox, joining the company at a moment when the fair organizer is reshaping both its leadership and its international footprint.

Lasry arrives with more than 20 years of experience across the art market's most operationally demanding businesses. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of Perrotin, where he oversaw logistics and operations across the gallery's nine locations worldwide. Before that, he spent five years at Art Basel, from 2018 to 2023, ultimately becoming managing director. During that period, he helped launch Art Basel Paris, which held its first edition in 2022.

His earlier career was built in auction houses. Lasry held senior positions at several Christie's offices before becoming the company's COO in London. He later moved to Phillips, where he served in the same role and managed the auction house's Europe and Asia operations. The appointment gives Frieze a senior executive whose background spans galleries, fairs, and auctions - a combination that has become increasingly valuable as the art market grows more interconnected.

In a statement, Lasry called Frieze“a unique brand with a mission to expand the reach and understanding of contemporary art,” adding that he was proud to be associated with it. Fox said Lasry's operational experience would be“invaluable” as Frieze continues to expand globally and strengthen its offering for galleries, collectors, and partners.

The hiring is one of the first major leadership moves since Frieze's ownership shifted from Silver Lake Management to Mari, the newly formed company founded by entertainment mogul Ari Emanuel. That sale was finalized last fall. Since then, Frieze has announced plans to take over Abu Dhabi Art and relaunch it as Frieze Abu Dhabi, extending the brand further into the Gulf region.

The move comes as rival fair organizer Art Basel has also deepened its presence in the Middle East, launching a Qatar fair in early February. The region's art calendar has since been affected by the US and Israel airstrike campaign against Iran, which led Art Dubai to postpone its April edition to May in an adapted format. With Frieze Abu Dhabi not scheduled to open until November, the company has not yet said how the conflict may affect its plans. For now, Lasry's appointment signals that Frieze is preparing for a more complex and more global phase of growth.