Missionirnewsbreaks Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) Closes $8.3 Million Follow-On Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Megan Holdings (NASDAQ: MGN), a Malaysia-based company focused on the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms, announced the closing of its follow-on public offering of 20,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $0.40 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $8.3 million before fees and expenses. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

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About Megan Holdings Limited

Megan is a Malaysia-based company principally engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works. Since its inception in 2020, the Company has strived to establish itself as a trusted and experienced provider of shrimp farm related maintenance services in Malaysia. Complementary to its upgrading and maintenance services, Megan also assists customers with the design and development of new farms, including the development and construction of a shrimp hatchery center in Semporna, Sabah, and the development of a 111-acre shrimp farm in Tawau, Sabah, Malaysia. Megan also assists customers in sourcing building materials and machineries available for rental for use on their farms, positioning itself as a one-stop center for aquaculture and agriculture needs.

For more information, please visit the company's website

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