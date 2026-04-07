Weekly Report Share Buyback From March 30 To April 2, 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|3/30/2026
|NL0014559478
|8,531
|35.1625
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|3/31/2026
|NL0014559478
|8,227
|36.4625
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|4/1/2026
|NL0014559478
|8,168
|36.7234
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|4/2/2026
|NL0014559478
|7,998
|37.5062
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|32,924
|36.443905
For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:
.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.
Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.
Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.
For further information: .
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Media Relations
|Phillip Lindsay
|Jason Hyonne
|Vice-President Investor Relations
|Press Relations & Social Media Manager
|Tel: +44 207 585 5051
|Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
|Email: Phillip Lindsay
|Email: Jason Hyonne
Attachment
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Weekly report TEN share buyback from March 30 to April 2, 2026
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