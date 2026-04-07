Train Delays Trigger Massive Protest At Tatanagar, MLA Saryu Roy Leads Stir

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), April 7 (IANS) Anger over prolonged delays in passenger train operations at Tatanagar Railway Station and across the Chakradharpur railway division erupted on Tuesday, as multiple social, business, and political organisations united to stage a massive sit-in demonstration under the leadership of Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Roy, of the JD-U.

The protest, held in the station area, saw demonstrators voicing strong resentment against what they described as the "inefficiency and neglect" of the railway administration. Protesters demanded immediate restoration of passenger amenities and strict adherence to train schedules.

Addressing the gathering, Roy said that persistent delays in train operations had now become "intolerable" for the public. He announced the formation of a 21-member all-party and all-organisation committee to spearhead a decisive movement on the issue in the coming days.

Issuing a stern warning, the MLA said that if passenger trains are not operated on time, people may be forced to stop goods trains in protest. He further stated that a delegation would soon meet the Railway Board Chairman and the Railway Minister to seek accountability and resolution.

The agitation drew support from several prominent organisations, including the Marwari Sammelan, the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Adivasi Ho Samaj, and the Munda Samaj. Representatives from these groups highlighted that train delays of four to five hours have become routine, severely impacting daily commuters, patients, workers, and students.

Speakers at the protest alleged that the railways are prioritising goods trains to maximise revenue, often halting passenger trains in remote locations.

Roy also criticised the railways' claims of introducing new services, stating that trains discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic are merely being rebranded as new. He claimed that apart from the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, no significant new passenger trains have been launched in the past five years. He also raised concerns over the alleged neglect of the Chakradharpur division.

Earlier in the day, minor tension was reported between protesters and railway authorities over a last-minute change in the protest venue. However, the situation normalised following Roy's arrival, and the demonstration continued peacefully.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aditya Chaudhary, who visited the site, acknowledged the issue of delays. He handed over an official communication to the MLA and assured that technical upgrades and operational improvements would soon be implemented to ensure punctual train services.