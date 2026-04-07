Narcotics From Pakistan Valued At Rs 25 Crore Seized In Rajasthan's Barmer Two Smugglers Held

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 7 (IANS) In a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Rajasthan Police, in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Barmer Police, seized nearly five kg of methamphetamine smuggled from Pakistan and arrested two accused on Tuesday.

The consignment, valued at nearly Rs 25 crore in the international market (Rs 5 crore per kg), was being transported for delivery when intercepted.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs from the Gujarat ATS under the direction of Additional Director General (ADG) (Anti-Terrorist Squad, Anti-Gangster Task Force and Anti-Narcotics Task Force) Dinesh M.N., with supervision from Rajasthan's Inspector General of Police Rajesh Singh and Deputy Inspector Generals of Police, Yogesh Yadav and Rammoorti Joshi, and led by ATS Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanchand Yadav in coordination with Barmer SP Chunaram Jat.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team set up a blockade near Lorati Height on National Highway-68.

A suspicious Maruti Suzuki Eeco car (with car number plate GJ38BB4894) was intercepted and searched, leading to the recovery of 4.98 kg of methamphetamine packed in five packets.

The accused have been identified as Salman (son of Lalakhan) and Shankarram (son of Rameshram Meghwal), both residents of Sajan Ka Paar in Ramsar.

During the questioning, the accused revealed that the consignment was procured from a handler identified as "Masat", a resident of Tharparkar district in Pakistan.

The accused's Whatsapp chats revealed their links with Pakistan numbers and also showed videos regarding drug delivery.

Police have seized the vehicle and mobile phones used in the operation.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said joint questioning by the Gujarat ATS and Barmer Police is ongoing and may expose a wider network, including possible "white-collar" links involved in the trafficking chain.

ADG Dinesh M.N. said that ATS teams remain on high alert to intercept drugs, weapons, and explosives being smuggled across the border.

He urged citizens to report any suspicious activity, assuring complete confidentiality of informants.