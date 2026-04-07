Solana Price Risks Further Decline On Bearish Pressures Towards $74 Support Level

Bearish technical signals see the Solana price move closer to $80 ahead of possible declines towards the $74 support area. Negative MACD and weak RSI readings show selling pressures continue to dominate shorter intervals. Further declines could see the price head towards $50 should the downward momentum persist below $76.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key InsightsSolana Falters Below $80 Amid Increasing Bearish Influence

The price of Solana is still hovering around the $80 mark, although its technical picture is becoming more negative with time. Technical indicators show the absence of positive sentiment in the market, with sellers still in charge at different time frames.

Though the cryptocurrency remains stable above important support areas, its overall technical pattern indicates exhaustion. The next target for bears is considered the $74–$76 area, which can be reached in case the recent price dynamics continue.

Technical Indicators Point Towards Lack of Momentum

There are several technical indicators that also add weight to the bearish sentiment. The RSI indicator is hovering around 40, indicating relatively neutral momentum, and more importantly, there is no sign of a robust recovery, meaning that the buyers are not taking up strong positions.

Another indicator that stays negative is the MACD, which is hovering below 0, indicating bearish dominance. The current setup suggests the previous bullish momentum has lost its steam.

The Bollinger Bands suggest price movements favoring the lower end of the bands, hovering around $76. The ATR (Average True Range) indicator has become more volatile, suggesting an increased range.

Support and Resistance Key Points to Observe

The nearest resistance for Solana is seen at $81, while a more serious resistance lies at $86. A break above these levels would be crucial for reversing the current negative trend, though such a move would require increased trading activity and investor confidence.

In case of further decline, the level of $76 can become a serious support area. If this price is broken, the asset can move to $74. The next targets could extend to $50, the point of deep retracement.

These price scenarios align with Fibonacci levels and reflect the downward price dynamics observed on higher timeframes.

Bullish Outlook Is Not Without Obstacles

Even though a turnaround is not out of reach, bulls will find it tough to reverse the prevailing trend. To regain control, bulls would need to push prices above the moving average lines in the short term and sustain momentum past the $86 resistance area.

A target at the $90 level could indicate that the recovery is gaining momentum, but such a development depends on higher volumes and shifts in market sentiment.

Market uncertainty is increasing volatility, and many investors have adopted a wait-and-watch stance.

Market Outlook: Volatility to Dictate the Next Move

Sentiment plays a crucial role in determining trend directions in the crypto sector, where Solana 's price movement is influenced by changes in overall market sentiment.

A continuation of the downward trend will see the price move toward the $74 level, with a downtrend beyond that to $50 not ruled out. Conversely, a move above the resistance levels could signal a market recovery.

In any case, the outlook going forward remains cautiously pessimistic as the current scenario favors downtrends.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.