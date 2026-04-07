403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lise D'andrea, Patty Thompson, Jackie May & Jeff Adams Will Be Attending The CX Symposium In San Jose
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 21st, 2026, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE Inc., a recognized leader in customer and employee experience solutions, is proud to announce that Lise D'Andrea (President and CEO), Patty Thompson (VP, CX Strategy & Learning Development), Jackie May (Director, Learning Experience & Strategy), and Jeff Adams, CX Strategy will attend the upcoming CX Symposium in San Jose, California, from April 7–10, 2026.
Their participation reflects CXE's continued focus on advancing customer experience strategies through leadership development, training, and performance improvement in high-impact service environments.
Connecting CX strategy with frontline execution
The CX Symposium, organized by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), brings together airport leaders and customer experience professionals to explore innovative approaches to improving the passenger journey. The event focuses on the intersection of CX strategy, operational excellence, and service delivery across airport environments.
In complex, fast-paced settings such as airports, customer experience is shaped by frontline interactions. CXE's work centers on helping organizations translate CX strategy into consistent, real-world behaviors through targeted leadership development and training programs.
Learning, collaboration, and industry insights
During the symposium, CXE's leadership team will engage with industry peers to discuss emerging trends in customer experience, employee engagement, and the role of training in driving measurable performance outcomes.
Events like the CX Symposium offer opportunities to exchange ideas, learn from industry leaders, and explore practical approaches to delivering consistent, meaningful customer experiences. CXE's participation supports its ongoing commitment to helping organizations align strategy, leadership behavior, and training to improve both employee and customer outcomes.
To learn more about the CX Symposium, visit here.
See you all there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the CX Symposium: This CX symposium is a dynamic gathering of airport customer experience and volunteer/ambassador program managers designed to explore best practices and emerging trends.
Our program will spotlight every aspect of the airport customer experience and the magic of volunteer/ambassador programs. Get inspired, network with the brightest minds and your favorite industry friends, and discover the secrets to taking customer satisfaction to new heights.
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Their participation reflects CXE's continued focus on advancing customer experience strategies through leadership development, training, and performance improvement in high-impact service environments.
Connecting CX strategy with frontline execution
The CX Symposium, organized by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), brings together airport leaders and customer experience professionals to explore innovative approaches to improving the passenger journey. The event focuses on the intersection of CX strategy, operational excellence, and service delivery across airport environments.
In complex, fast-paced settings such as airports, customer experience is shaped by frontline interactions. CXE's work centers on helping organizations translate CX strategy into consistent, real-world behaviors through targeted leadership development and training programs.
Learning, collaboration, and industry insights
During the symposium, CXE's leadership team will engage with industry peers to discuss emerging trends in customer experience, employee engagement, and the role of training in driving measurable performance outcomes.
Events like the CX Symposium offer opportunities to exchange ideas, learn from industry leaders, and explore practical approaches to delivering consistent, meaningful customer experiences. CXE's participation supports its ongoing commitment to helping organizations align strategy, leadership behavior, and training to improve both employee and customer outcomes.
To learn more about the CX Symposium, visit here.
See you all there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the CX Symposium: This CX symposium is a dynamic gathering of airport customer experience and volunteer/ambassador program managers designed to explore best practices and emerging trends.
Our program will spotlight every aspect of the airport customer experience and the magic of volunteer/ambassador programs. Get inspired, network with the brightest minds and your favorite industry friends, and discover the secrets to taking customer satisfaction to new heights.
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment