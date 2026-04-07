ORGN Introduces Cryptographically Secured Development For Regulated, Sensitive Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin (ORGN ) has announced the alpha launch of the world's first confidential AI development environment, giving developers and enterprises a way to use AI for software development without exposing proprietary code and sensitive data.

Origin is designed for developers and engineering teams in finance, healthcare, defense, and government – sectors where proprietary code and sensitive data carry the highest exposure risk.

AI coding tools have spread quickly across engineering teams, yet many organizations still lack a clear view of how those systems handle source code, prompts, and internal data. 79% of companies using AI to automate tasks lack visibility into what data those systems touch or where they send it. For organizations in finance, healthcare, defense, and other sensitive sectors, that blind spot can carry commercial, compliance, and valuation risk.

Source code captures business logic, internal workflows, architecture decisions, and years of engineering work. Once that material leaves a company's control, the damage can extend to intellectual property, customer trust, due diligence processes, and enterprise value – and is rarely reversible.

Origin addresses that exposure inside the development workflow itself. In a typical AI coding stack, proprietary code and prompts can pass through outside platform, cloud, and model-provider infrastructure. That can expose sensitive code to third parties along the processing chain.

Origin keeps sensitive development workflows inside a cryptographically protected trusted execution environment built for confidentiality and traceability. Teams can designate projects for confidential compute and use TEE-enabled models for sensitive inference, with attestation available for those inference requests. Developers can use AI in production workflows while keeping sensitive material inside a protected environment and generating records for security and compliance review.

Ahmad Shadid, co-founder and CEO of Origin, said:“The enterprises we are building for have watched AI coding tools get blocked at security review, not because the tools were bad, but because they could not answer the question their security teams were asking: can you prove our code was protected, not just tell us it was. That is the question Origin is built to answer.”

Thanks to Origin's proprietary OLLM AI Gateway, security and compliance teams gain clearer visibility into higher-assurance inference activity.

The platform combines hardware-backed confidential computing, a privacy-first retention posture for customer content, and exportable usage and security records. For confidential workflows, Origin generates a cryptographic attestation tied to verified enclave execution, giving teams proof that sensitive inference requests ran inside a verified enclave and clearer visibility into how that activity was handled.

Origin is a full development platform for teams that need speed and strong controls in equal measure, particularly in regulated industries and organizations protecting high-value intellectual property.

Origin is bringing a needed alternative to market for organizations that have absorbed this risk because no alternative existed.

More information is available on the official website.

About ORGN

Origin is a confidential AI development environment, built for enterprises that need to use AI in software development while keeping proprietary code and sensitive data protected. Powered by its proprietary OLLM AI Gateway, Origin enables teams to access standard large language models for routine work and optional TEE-enabled models for higher-assurance inference, with hardware-backed confidential computing, a privacy-first retention posture, cryptographic attestation, and exportable usage and security records.

Backed by more extensive research and development and multi-million dollar investments, Origin is designed for high-stakes and security-critical organizations in sectors including finance, healthcare, defense, and government.

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