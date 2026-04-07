Vmake Launches Faster AI UGC Workflows For High-GMV Shoppable Videos During Spring Sale

SYDNEY,, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vmake, the all-in-one UGC video generator built for modern commerce and content creation, today announced a streamlined set of UGC video creation workflows designed to help small business ecommerce sellers and affiliate creators produce high-converting shoppable videos during the Spring Sale season.

Built around three core capabilities - AI Avatar Video, Recreate Video, and Product Showcase - Vmake gives sellers and creators a faster, lower-cost way to turn a single product image into platform-ready video content for TikTok Shop, Amazon, social commerce, paid ads, and other ecommerce channels. According to Vmake's Spring Sale product page, the workflow is designed to help users skip filming, talent sourcing, reshoots, and complex prompt writing, while generating multiple creative shoppable videos from one product image.

Meeting the Seasonal Content Demands of Ecommerce

For many small businesses and affiliate creators, seasonal sales create a familiar challenge: more demand for content, less time to produce it, and rising pressure to test more hooks, more formats, and more offers across more platforms. Traditional UGC production often requires sending samples, coordinating creators, filming multiple takes, managing revisions, and waiting for final assets. That process can be too slow and too expensive, especially during high-volume sales periods.

Vmake is built to remove that friction.

Three Core Workflows for Faster Shoppable Video Creation

With AI Avatar Video, users can generate spokesperson-style UGC videos with a consistent on-screen presence. This gives sellers and affiliates a practical way to create product explainers, talking-head promos, review-style videos, and sales-driven intros without having to hire talent or arrange a shoot. Vmake positions this format as a way to create consistent-look spokesperson content from simple inputs.

With Recreate Video, users can turn a product image into a full shoppable video based on proven high-performing content patterns, including creative formats linked to high GMV, strong video GPM, and strong engagement. This is especially valuable for ecommerce sellers and affiliate creators looking to scale performance-led content quickly with styles that have already demonstrated commercial potential in market.

With Product Showcase, users can generate clean, product-focused videos for listings, ads, and product pages. For sellers who need a sharper, more direct asset focused on the product itself, this workflow offers a simpler way to create polished visuals for ecommerce environments where clarity, consistency, and presentation matter most. Vmake describes this format as ideal for clean product-only videos across listings and ads.

A More Flexible Content Engine for Seasonal Selling

Together, these three workflows give small businesses and affiliate creators a more flexible content engine for seasonal selling. Instead of relying on one format, users can build a broader content mix: creator-style talking videos, viral-inspired shoppable creatives, and clean product showcase assets. That makes it easier to match content to different placements, audiences, and stages of the buying journey.

Vmake's Spring Sale positioning also emphasises product consistency across scenes, a simple image-first workflow, and the ability to batch out more creative directions at once. In practice, that means sellers can use one product image and a few selling points to create multiple video variations for different promotions, offers, and target audiences, without rebuilding each asset from scratch.

Built for Sellers and Affiliate Creators Across Ecommerce

For small business ecommerce sellers, this means more always-on content during critical sales windows, without the overhead of traditional production. For affiliate creators, it means faster testing loops, more variations per product, and more chances to identify creatives that drive stronger click-through and conversion. Vmake explicitly frames the AI UGC workflow as useful for affiliate and shoppable creators who need one product turned into many variations, as well as small business owners who want to keep TikTok, Reels, and Shorts active during key selling moments.

“Spring Sale is not just about launching discounts. It is about launching enough content, in enough formats, quickly enough to catch demand while it is there,” said a Vmake spokesperson.“We built these workflows so small businesses and affiliate creators can move from product image to high-converting shoppable video much faster, with less cost, less coordination, and far more room for testing.”

Designed for a More Video-Led Commerce Landscape

As ecommerce continues to become more video-led, the bar is no longer just creating content. It is creating enough content that feels native to each platform, fits the pace of seasonal campaigns, and can scale without scaling production complexity. Vmake is designed to help sellers and creators meet that bar.

As an all-in-one UGC video studio, Vmake is designed for TikTok Shop, Amazon, and other commerce-driven platforms where video plays a growing role in discovery, click-through, and conversion. From a single product image, sellers and creators can generate ecommerce-ready video assets without the usual production burden.

About Vmake

Vmake is an all-in-one UGC video generator that helps small businesses and creators generate, enhance, and optimize high-performing videos for acquisition, conversion, and growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: David Liu...