(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 7 April 2026 ICG plc (the“Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that in the period from 1 April 2026 to 2 April 2026, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the“ Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 311,844 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the " Ordinary Shares ") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“ BofA Securities”). The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Non-Voting Shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company's existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the“ Strategic Partnership Announcement”). Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):

01 April 2026 155,857 1546.00 pence 1592.00 pence 1573.89 pence 02 April 2026 155,987 1552.00 pence 1598.00 pence 1573.94 pence

The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 287,543,082 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), and 6,830,542 Ordinary Shares held in treasury and 1,680,934 Ordinary Non-Voting shares.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the“ Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG plc Weekly Trade Fills

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 1510

Attachment

ICG plc Weekly Trade Fills