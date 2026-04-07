Andhra Investment Board Clears Projects Worth Over Rs 39,000 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board on Tuesday approved 31 projects worth Rs 39,436 crore, with the potential to generate over 1.11 lakh direct jobs.

State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, gave approval to the projects spanning key sectors including renewable energy, industries, IT, tourism and food processing.

Positioning clean energy at the core of Andhra Pradesh's industrial strategy, the Chief Minister directed officials to aggressively harness the state's solar potential, with a clear thrust on developing Rayalaseema as a major renewable energy hub.

He emphasised the creation of large solar parks and called for robust transmission infrastructure to enable seamless power evacuation-not just within the state, but also to national grids and interstate markets. The move is aimed at turning Andhra Pradesh into a key supplier of green energy across India, said an official release.

The state is sharpening its focus on becoming a major hub for consumer electronics manufacturing, with clusters such as Sri City, Kopparthy and Anantapur identified as growth centres.

Alongside manufacturing, the government is also pushing for the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to deepen the IT ecosystem and attract high-value technology investments.

The SIPB also cleared proposals from three companies in Amaravati's upcoming Quantum Valley, signalling early momentum in advanced technology investments.

The board approved initiatives aimed at converting agricultural, horticultural and aquaculture waste into value-added products such as ethanol-aligning with the state's push towards a circular and sustainable industrial model.

At the same time, the government is scaling up food processing capacity in line with rising horticulture output, while enhancing market linkages for crops such as palm oil and cocoa to boost farmer incomes and MSME growth.

Highlighting the need for industrial safety, the Chief Minister called for modern protocols across sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel, green energy and battery storage. A comprehensive standard operating framework aligned with disaster management norms will be rolled out.

He also underlined the importance of execution, directing officials to ensure that approved projects are grounded within defined timelines and that investment commitments made during summits are translated into on-ground progress.

With this latest round of approvals, Andhra Pradesh is reinforcing its positioning as a high-growth investment destination anchored in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrialisation.

“The focus is on speed, scale and sustainability-ensuring investments translate quickly into jobs and economic growth,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating the state's ambition to emerge as a national leader in next-generation industries.