Dave's Hot Chicken Launches First Jeddah Location At U Walk

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia –April 2026: Dave's Hot Chicken, the acclaimed LA street food sensation, has made its highly anticipated debut in Jeddah with the launch of its first-ever store in the city at U Walk. This milestone represents a new chapter in the brand's global expansion, bringing its crave-worthy menu and vibrant dining experience to one of Jeddah's premier lifestyle destinations.

The opening marks the fifth location in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brand's commitment to expanding its footprint across the Kingdom and supporting Saudi Vision 2030's ambition to diversify and elevate the local dining scene.

Jeddah's residents and visitors can now explore Dave's signature Nashville-style hot chicken, celebrated for its bold flavours and customizable spice levels from mild to the daring ReaperTM. The menu features juicy sliders, crispy tenders, and saucy bites, complemented by sides such as Mac & Cheese, Kale Slaw, loaded fries, creamy slushers, and indulgent loaded shakes. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC04219" src="#" alt="DSC04219" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Najib Yaacoub, Chief Operating Officer at Lavoya Restaurants Group, said:“This new entry into Jeddah allows us to connect with a new audience in one of the Kingdom's most dynamic and culturally influential cities. Dave's Hot Chicken has earned a strong following globally for its bold flavours and distinctive fast-casual dining experience, and our focus has been on introducing the brand in a way that is relevant to local audiences while staying true to its roots. This opening is a natural next step in our regional growth strategy, reflecting our commitment to bringing one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains into cities where lifestyle, food, and social experiences continue to evolve.”

The new store is set to become a go-to spot for those seeking quality, excitement, and a taste of Nashville's hottest export. It provides a welcoming environment for families and friends, encouraging social connection, shared experiences, and a sense of community around great food. The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor seating and is available for dine-in as well as delivery.

The success of Dave's Hot Chicken in Saudi Arabia is a testament to Lavoya's strategy of blending international concepts with local tastes, and its ongoing investment in the Kingdom's dynamic hospitality industry.​

About Dave's Hot Chicken:

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand; the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company's name and mission, based on their 'Food for Thought' slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.