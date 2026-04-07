Exelon's Finance Transformation Success With Powerplan To Be Showcased At Oracle Customer Edge Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utility's Journey Demonstrates Enterprise-Wide Results Across Operations, Accounting, Tax, and Regulatory Functions

ATLANTA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software solutions for asset-intensive industries, today announced it will present alongside Exelon, Oracle, and Deloitte at the upcoming Oracle Customer Edge Summit. The joint session will highlight how strategic collaboration delivered measurable business results for one of North America's largest utilities.

The speaking session, "Driving Utility Transformation Through Strategic Collaboration: Oracle and PowerPlan Delivering Success Across North America, " takes place Monday, April 13 at 1:00 PM. Brandy Boone, Sr. Manager at Exelon, and Jennifer Hale, Financial Systems Manager at Exelon, will share how the company's Finance Transformation journey leveraged Oracle SaaS solutions and PowerPlan to address critical business needs across the entire enterprise. Exelon has been a PowerPlan client for more than 28 years and uses the company's complete asset accounting solution suite. As part of their cloud transformation, Exelon also recently went live on the Tax Fixed Assets (TFA) solution for tax depreciation and deferred tax processes, which is delivered on the next-generation PowerPlan NXT platform. The session demonstrates proven results from combining Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP with PowerPlan's specialized utility accounting capabilities.

"Our team is honored to present alongside Exelon and share their transformation story," said Raphael Shure, CEO of PowerPlan. "This session exemplifies what's possible when utilities combine Oracle's comprehensive platform with PowerPlan's deep domain expertise."

The session will feature insights from multiple perspectives. Gregory Ingraffia, Technology Fellow at Deloitte Consulting, LLP, will discuss collaboration approaches that drive business results. James Major, Director of Industry Strategy & Advisory at PowerPlan, will share utility-specific best practices. Keith Rash, Business Lead at Oracle, will highlight platform capabilities that enabled Exelon's success.

PowerPlan's participation at Oracle Customer Edge Summit reinforces the company's commitment to utility innovation and thought leadership. PowerPlan also recently joined Oracle's enhanced partner program, further strengthening the companies' strategic partnership. This collaboration enables utilities to unlock greater value from Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP through PowerPlan's pre-configured workflows for utility asset accounting and regulatory compliance. Together, the solutions accelerate deployment and reduce the complexity typically associated with utility ERP implementations.

For more information about PowerPlan's participation at Oracle Customer Edge Summit or to schedule a meeting during the conference, visit .

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped asset-intensive companies, from utilities and energy to telecommunications and rail, understand, unlock, and realize the full financial power of their assets. Through our industry-leading expertise, AI-powered technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit

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