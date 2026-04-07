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Firefight Breaks Out Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul
(MENAFN) A violent confrontation erupted on Tuesday between police and armed assailants outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Türkiye, local media reported. The diplomatic building, which has been closed and reportedly unstaffed for months, may not have been the intended target of the attack.
Multiple police units were dispatched to the scene around 12:15 PM local time. According to a Turkish-language outlet, “One of the attackers, who was armed with long-barreled weapons, was killed and two others were captured after being wounded.” The firefight also left two police officers injured.
A news agency noted that, given the consulate’s inactive status, “initial findings suggest the attack targeted Turkish police who always maintain a heavy armed presence in the area.”
Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Multiple police units were dispatched to the scene around 12:15 PM local time. According to a Turkish-language outlet, “One of the attackers, who was armed with long-barreled weapons, was killed and two others were captured after being wounded.” The firefight also left two police officers injured.
A news agency noted that, given the consulate’s inactive status, “initial findings suggest the attack targeted Turkish police who always maintain a heavy armed presence in the area.”
Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.
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