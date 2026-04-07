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Train, Military Vehicle Collide in Northern France
(MENAFN) A high-speed train operator was killed on Tuesday after a TGV collided with a military convoy truck at a railway crossing in northern France, officials reported.
According to emergency services and rail operator SNCF, the accident took place near Nœux-les-Mines at around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
The driver, believed to be in his 50s, died as a result of the collision’s impact, the local prefecture confirmed.
Approximately 350 passengers were on board the train, with at least 27 people injured, as reported by BFMTV.
Train services between Bethune and Lens were suspended for the rest of the day due to the incident.
French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot stated that he would travel to the scene alongside SNCF CEO Jean Castex.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash.
According to emergency services and rail operator SNCF, the accident took place near Nœux-les-Mines at around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
The driver, believed to be in his 50s, died as a result of the collision’s impact, the local prefecture confirmed.
Approximately 350 passengers were on board the train, with at least 27 people injured, as reported by BFMTV.
Train services between Bethune and Lens were suspended for the rest of the day due to the incident.
French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot stated that he would travel to the scene alongside SNCF CEO Jean Castex.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash.
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