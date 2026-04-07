Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Train, Military Vehicle Collide in Northern France

Train, Military Vehicle Collide in Northern France


2026-04-07 09:24:48
(MENAFN) A high-speed train operator was killed on Tuesday after a TGV collided with a military convoy truck at a railway crossing in northern France, officials reported.

According to emergency services and rail operator SNCF, the accident took place near Nœux-les-Mines at around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).

The driver, believed to be in his 50s, died as a result of the collision’s impact, the local prefecture confirmed.

Approximately 350 passengers were on board the train, with at least 27 people injured, as reported by BFMTV.

Train services between Bethune and Lens were suspended for the rest of the day due to the incident.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot stated that he would travel to the scene alongside SNCF CEO Jean Castex.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the crash.

MENAFN07042026000045017167ID1110952244



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search