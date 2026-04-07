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Russia Warns Germany’s Military Buildup Risks Global Tragedy
(MENAFN) Germany’s ongoing military buildup risks triggering a global catastrophe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has cautioned, according to reports.
Recent German media coverage highlighted a new rule under the Military Service Modernization Act: men who stay abroad for over three months without approval could face penalties. Effective January 1, 2026, the measure requires German males aged 17 to 45 to seek permission before extended travel. Officials said it aims to maintain an accurate registry of individuals eligible for military service.
In a Telegram post on Monday, Zakharova pointed out that previously, German men were only obliged to register before going abroad during a “state of tension” or a “state of defense,” but the obligation now applies in peacetime “as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s strategy of militarizing the country.”
Germany has also moved to reintroduce lottery-based conscription, seeking to expand its active forces from 180,000 to over 260,000 by 2035.
Zakharova added that “in the heat of militaristic frenzy, Germany has completely forgotten the lessons of history.” She warned, “The last time the German political elite set out to make their country ‘the main military power in Europe,’ it ended in tragedy for all of humanity,” referring to the Second World War, which claimed an estimated 60 to 65 million lives.
Recent German media coverage highlighted a new rule under the Military Service Modernization Act: men who stay abroad for over three months without approval could face penalties. Effective January 1, 2026, the measure requires German males aged 17 to 45 to seek permission before extended travel. Officials said it aims to maintain an accurate registry of individuals eligible for military service.
In a Telegram post on Monday, Zakharova pointed out that previously, German men were only obliged to register before going abroad during a “state of tension” or a “state of defense,” but the obligation now applies in peacetime “as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s strategy of militarizing the country.”
Germany has also moved to reintroduce lottery-based conscription, seeking to expand its active forces from 180,000 to over 260,000 by 2035.
Zakharova added that “in the heat of militaristic frenzy, Germany has completely forgotten the lessons of history.” She warned, “The last time the German political elite set out to make their country ‘the main military power in Europe,’ it ended in tragedy for all of humanity,” referring to the Second World War, which claimed an estimated 60 to 65 million lives.
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